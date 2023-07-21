There’s news of Eastbourne Rovers, Hastings Runners and HY Runners in this week’s East Sussex athletics round-up – including success in road races, track and field and other events.

Eastbourne Rovers AC’s under-15 team pulled out their most outstanding performance to date in winning the third match of the Sussex Athletics League at Withdean Stadium, Brighton.

Having finished third in the first match and second in the next, the ever-improving team battled against wind and rain to achieve this incredible result.

Their determination paid off as they won by 60 points with a total of 356, ahead of Brighton (296) and Crawley (259).

Eastbourne Rovers U15s are jubilant at the Withdean

Many in the team have been competing together since under-13 level and were overjoyed to win a league match for the first time.

The triumph was down to a mixture of a large number of first three placings in 36 A and B string events and athletes being willing to compete in non-specialist events to gain points.

A big factor this season has been an increasing number of middle distance athletes willing to learn new throwing events.

And special mention should go to three athletes taking up the tricky event of hammer, helped by coach Liz Brandon: Teddy Jones, Katy Brown and Hannah Jones.

Rovers at Phoenix 10k

Oscar Mizen provided the first win, continuing his dominance in the 300m (38.5s).

Daisy Connor won two hard-fought races (A 300m 44sec, A 800m 2.23.8) and Freda Pearce was delighted to outsprint her Crawley rival to win the 1500m (4.58.7).

The high jump was affected by the rain and wind but Josie Usher persevered to win (1.30m).

Martha Simmons and Jemima Scott threw well to win both the A and B Shot (8m and 7.71m respectively), and the boys’ 4x100m relay team continued their winning streak (50sec).

Hastings Runners at the Tempo Last Leg relays

Some of the outstanding top three placings were achieved by Nathan Burge, second in both the A 100m (11.6sec) and 200m (24.7); Stanley Atkins in his first race in this league (second in the B 300m in 44sec); Tom Petherick, second in the A 1500m, nearly beating his PB despite the conditions (4:46.6); Raya Petrova, second in the B 800m with a very well-paced race in the worst of the rain (2.39.8); and Teddy Jones, second in the hammer competing for the first time in that event (18.12m).

High scoring top three placing were also gained by Ethan Howcroft, Fisher Winslet, Ben Wright , Grace Culshaw, Evie Lennard, Pearl Winslet, Katy Brown, Hannah Jones and the girls’ 4x100m relay team.

Milla Winslet, Chae Wai, Grace Allit and Fin Lumber-Fry completed the team and contributed to the overall success.

Team manager Jenny Brown said: "This is an exceptional team performance, with every single athlete putting in 100 per cent.

HY's David Ervine

"Parents have been super supportive too which makes a huge difference and the coaching team at ERAC are extremely proud.”

The final league match takes place on Friday, September 1, and the team will be looking to see if they can repeat this winning performance.

Eastbourne Rovers members turned out for the Phoenix 10k race in Hove – part of the Sussex Grand Prix series.

The Sussex Grand Prix rolled into Hove or maybe it was blown in by the 20mph winds that welcomed runners on an otherwise fine evening.

The Phoenix 10k is the eighth race in the Grand Prix series, and is considered the pinnacle of the competition, and one of the best road races in the south.The out-and-back course starts next to Hove Lawns on the prom and heads out west towards Shoreham Power Station, before returning the exact same route.

Large groups formed on the way out to seek protection from the wind and conserve energy for the return leg.

At the turnaround the groups blew apart as it became a flat out time trial for home.

Five Eastbourne Rovers made the trip to represent the club and their placings and times follow: 15th Bryan Brett in 33:34; 22nd Patrick Marsden in 34:37; 35th Richard Davis in 35:30 (New PB, 4th in V40); 132nd Phil Wood in 39:25 (New PB, 12th in V50); 386th Belinda Cramp in 49:14 (10th in V55)

HASTINGS RUNNERS

A superb win for Hastings Runners senior men's team came in the midweek Tempo Last Leg Relays on a very windswept Eastbourne seafront, dominating the event from start to finish.

A cracking opening leg by Finlay Goodman, in a time of 8.48 for the out and back 2.80k leg, gave the team a healthy lead.

This was even further extended by Matt Draper (9.08), Will Withecombe (9.35) and Matt Edmonds (9.37).

After four legs were completed, the team ran the fifth and final leg together, crossing the line in 46.33 to finish more than four minutes clear of runners-up Seaford Striders.

The club's men's vets (over-50s) teams comfortably completed a one-two.

‘Andy's Amigos’ (Kevin Blowers, Martin Noakes, Andy Knight and Darren Barzee) recorded a time of 55.16, nearly two minutes clear of ‘Party All Nite Long!’ (Michael Norris, Chris Brandt, Neil Jeffries and Dave Turner) in 57.11.

The senior ladies’ team of Tamsin West, Amy Rodway, Nicki Steed and Claire Thomas finished third for the second successive year in a time of 60.36.

There was an excellent battle between the club's five mixed teams, with Dave's Dynamos (Debra Van Aalst, Kirsty Yaldron, Trevor Briggs and Andrew Shipilov) claiming the honours in a time of 63.34.

Just 90 seconds separated the first four HR mixed teams over a total distance of 14km.

There was virtually a dead heat between Riders On The Storm (Heidi Rossetter, Peter Noakes, Charles Bowley and Adam Weller) and Martin's Marauders (Jo French, Martin Turner, Romey Jondorf and Mark Storey), with both teams crossing the line in 64.30.

Close behind were Sophie's Supremes (Sophie Ashby, Jamie Kennedy, Stephen Ingram and Graeme Grass) in 65.07, and Amy's Aces (Nathan Jondorf, Amy Ashby, Glenn Read and David Harding) in 67.15.

Not many runners bettered their corresponding times from last year, which was hardly surprising given the blustery conditions on the outward leg.

And that meant many congratulations went to Romey Jondorf, Glenn Read and Trevor Briggs who improved their 2022 times by 46 seconds, 34 seconds and 29 seconds respectively.

A total of 64 teams from 17 clubs contested the event.

NICK BROWN

HY RUNNERS

Chris Shipley and Oliver Garsed-Bennet travelled to North Wales to take on the Snowdonia Trail Half Marathon and Marathon.

Chris completed the half, which had over 4,000ft of elevation, in an impressive 2:20:38 placing 22nd.

Oliver Garsed-Bennet took on over 6,000ft of elevation to complete the marathon distance in 5:14:23 placing a brilliant 33rd.

Ben McCallion took on the Brighton Phoenix 10k.

The out and back fast course did not disappoint and McCallion blazed across the line in 35:57.

The HY U15 squad competed in a match at the Withdean Stadium. The squad put in brilliant performances in terrible rainy conditions.

HY U15 Squad: Fallyn Shields, Lilly Peachman, Beth Wilson, Jessica Harmer, Layla Harmer, Grace Tewkesbury, Sophie Sims, Daisy Welch, Sophia Collins and Megan Hopkins-Parry.

In Buckinghamshire David Ervine and Carl Adams took part in the Maverick Adidas Terrex X series.

Taking on the half marathon distance, they raced through winding trails and through the ancient undulating woodland.

Ervine powered through the 13.1 miles to victory and claimed top spot on the podium in an amazing 1:23:46.

Adams was 5th, clocking 1:36:46.

On Sunday four ladies took on the Mid Kent 5 Miler in the quiet lanes surrounding Staplehurst.

Rachael Mulvey crossed the line in 31:07, first in her age category and second lady overall. Next for HY was Sonnii Pine in 37:55, then Rachel Wigmore 39:37 and Lisa Buchanan 43:07.