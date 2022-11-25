An athlete from Eastbourne has been selected to represent GB at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.

Ben Fai Lankshear, a cyclist from the Special Olympics Surrey Club, is among the first named in the Team SOGB squad for the 16th Special Olympics World Games in Berlin (June 17-25).

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

Its team in Berlin will compete in athletics, swimming, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, cycling and many more sports, including team sports such as basketball and unified football.

Eastbourne's Ben Fai Lankshear, who is set for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “Huge congratulations to all of our athletes who have been selected to represent Team SOGB at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023.

“To represent Team SOGB as an athlete with intellectual disabilities deserves the highest praise and recognition.

"Given the incredibly challenging circumstances we have encountered in recent years, winning a place in the Special Olympics World Games squad is not only an incredibly proud moment for our athletes, but for their loved ones and our fantastic team of volunteers who make Special Olympics GB happen.”

To show support for Special Olympics GB and help its fundraising drive for the 2023 World Summer Games, please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/SOGBWorldGames2023

