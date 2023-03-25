Across three alternating weekends there were a collection of County Galas for 15 Sussex-based swimming clubs.

More than 40 swimmers, the best number for Eastbourne Swimming Club for many years, entered multiple events, leading to very busy galas across a few jam-packed weekends.

The racing was fast paced, and ESC did more than hold their own against many much bigger clubs, doing the town of Eastbourne proud, with a fantastic haul of personal bests and medals galore, leading to a group of very happy competitors and coaching staff.

In total the club secured 62 medals, with 23 of them being Gold, 18 Silver and 21 Bronze. These amazing results placed usthem third in the medals table against clubs with many more swimmers.

Eastbourne SC members at the counties

“Outside of the medals table, we saw many swimmers gaining Personal Best times,” commented Adrian Smith, ESC Head Coach, “It just proves how as a club we are going from strength to strength.”

Eastbourne has also seen an increase in the number of swimmers achieving Regional qualifying times, which is amazingly positive for them and the future of competitive swimming in Eastbourne.

These outstanding performances deserve huge congratulations, and they are looking forward to seeing more success in the near future.

Eastbourne Swimming Club is a community club, catering for all levels, from learning to swim all the way through to competitive swimming, including a fantastic Masters section.

If you’re interested in any sort of swimming please get in contact, either online at www.eastbournesc.co.uk or email [email protected]

As a community club ESC are always looking for any sort of sponsorship or raffle prizes, why not help their great club and swimmers represent the best of Eastbourne in the best way?

