Four matches were postponed this week after to the sad and untimely death of Ministries’ long-serving secretary and league chairman Tony Power.

Second placed Laughton (Adams 3 Barber 3 and Hazell 3) narrowed the gap behind Ministries, the Division 1 leaders, to six points by winning 10-0 at Eastbourne Boro B (Krstic, Ellis and King).

Boro A (Boreham 2, Kellaway 2 and Hebdige 2) are just one point behind Laughton after their 6-4 win at Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Thompson and Primett).

St Michaels A (Bennett 3, Rowell 3 and James 2) were 8-2 winners against Boro C (A. Hyde 1, Watson and Fuller).

Nick Bennet St Michaels TTC

Division 2 leaders Polegate B match had their match postponed and Eastbourne Boro D (Winter 3, Busbridge 3 and Bradbury 2) leapfrogged Bishopstone B (Hulka 1, Littley and Collis) into second place by beating them 9-1.

Polegate C (Bowers 3, Thompson 2 and Tran 2) won 8-2 at Boro E (Goad 2, Reddi and Marchant). Boro F (Burton 3, Gregory 2 and Backler 2) had a comfortable 8-2 win at Polegate D (Groze 2, K, Edwards and L. Wright).

With two matches being postponed there was only one match played in Division 3.

The leaders St.Michaels B (Ford 2, Turner 2 and Hartnell 2) proved too strong for their club-mates by winning 8=2 against St. Michaels C (Faulkner 2, Boddington and Dumbrell).