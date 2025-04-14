Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ministries Table Tennis Club are the new Eastbourne League champions.

Although both Ministries and Laughton each have one match to go, Laughton are unable to win enough points to remove Ministries from top spot – so Ministries have claimed a first Eastbourne title in their long history.

Laughton (Adams 3, Barber 2 and J. Burnham 2) – needing a 10-0 win to still have mathematical possibility of winning the title – were thwarted by Eastbourne Boro C’s father and son combination of Andy and Leon Hyde. They won one game apiece to reduce Laughton’s winning score to 8-2.

There were three matches played to conclude the Division 2 season.

Unbeaten Polegate B (J. Wright 2, Macreadie 2 and Groze 2) won 7-3 at Ministries B (Deeprose 3, Knights and Buck). Eastbourne Boro E (Goad 3, Reddi 3 and Buck) had a comfortable 10-0 win against the two player team of Polegate D (Hind and K. Edwards).

To complete their season unbeaten champions and the winners by 30 points, Polegate B (J. Wright 3, Macreadie 3 and Bowers 3) won 10.0 against club mates Polegate D (Hind, K. Edwards and J. Wright).