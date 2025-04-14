Eastbourne Table Tennis League: Ministries are champions
Although both Ministries and Laughton each have one match to go, Laughton are unable to win enough points to remove Ministries from top spot – so Ministries have claimed a first Eastbourne title in their long history.
Laughton (Adams 3, Barber 2 and J. Burnham 2) – needing a 10-0 win to still have mathematical possibility of winning the title – were thwarted by Eastbourne Boro C’s father and son combination of Andy and Leon Hyde. They won one game apiece to reduce Laughton’s winning score to 8-2.
There were three matches played to conclude the Division 2 season.
Unbeaten Polegate B (J. Wright 2, Macreadie 2 and Groze 2) won 7-3 at Ministries B (Deeprose 3, Knights and Buck). Eastbourne Boro E (Goad 3, Reddi 3 and Buck) had a comfortable 10-0 win against the two player team of Polegate D (Hind and K. Edwards).
To complete their season unbeaten champions and the winners by 30 points, Polegate B (J. Wright 3, Macreadie 3 and Bowers 3) won 10.0 against club mates Polegate D (Hind, K. Edwards and J. Wright).