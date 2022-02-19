Eastbourne tennis scheme wins Sussex gong

The event is held every year with a number of different awards up for grabs, such as club of the year, volunteer of the year, development coach of the year and performance coach of the year.

Old Town Hub CIC beat off competition from the Hove Park Tennis Alliance, Queens Park Tennis Club in Brighton and The Tennis Café to take the prize.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Town Hub CIC was launched in October 2020 to improve and make the facilities at Longland Road sustainable for the future. The tennis courts have already had investment on them with new gate access, nets and the coaching programme is run by Craig Wells at Set2Win.

Tennis action in the Set2Win scheme in Eastbourne

Not wanting to rest on their laurels, Old Town Hub are continuing to make improvements to the facilities.

All four courts are to be professionally cleaned and painted later in the spring and the company hope to receive building regulations soon to turn the old building next to the courts into a café.

Wells, Director of Old Town Hub & Set2Win Head Tennis Coach, said: “We are extremely proud to have been nominated and recognised for this award but to win it is utterly fantastic,”

“We couldn’t have done it without the wonderful support of the local Eastbourne community, tennis players and associates as well as the support of the local tennis clubs. We strive to improve the facilities at Old Town and work closely with a number of local tennis venues and coaches to keep making tennis great in Eastbourne.”

Craig Wells

Old Town Hub CIC works alongside Set2Win to offer fantastic tennis opportunities for the community to enjoy. There is Diddy Tennis (2-4 year olds), Junior Tennis, Adult Coaching, Cardio Tennis, Holiday Camps, Mix-Ins & Free Community Tennis. Set2Win are also the coaching providers for the tennis programme at St Andrews Prep and Eastbourne College.

Old Town Hub also offers the most affordable tennis playing opportunity with the Annual Family Pass. This annual membership allows a household of up to five people to play tennis at Longland Road all year round for just £40 a year - the equivalent of just £3.33 a month. All money received goes directly into keeping the facilities looking great.

Since launching the coaching programme, 50 juniors regularly attend weekly sessions, 35 adults attend groups and mix-ins and 60 Annual Family Passes have been purchased.

Wells was nominated for the Development and Performance Coach of the Year.