Eastbourne Triathlon remains one of the UK’s most sought-after races. Every year, hundreds of athletes rush to enter before it sells out, drawn by its stunning coastal setting, world class organisation and an atmosphere like no other.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne Triathlon returns on June 8, 2025, and with its reputation as one of the UK’s premier triathlons, it’s set to sell out fast once again.

Athletes from across the country will take on this spectacular race, which has been named the best triathlon event in the UK three times by Triathlon England. With the 2025 edition also serving as a Great Britain Age Group Team qualifier, competition will be fierce, but this event is open to all, from first-timers to elite age-groupers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race has grown enormously since its beginnings in 2011, when fewer than 100 competitors took part. Now, over 1,000 athletes will descend on Eastbourne’s seafront for a weekend of racing. The triathlon includes races for children, a super-sprint event designed specifically for beginners, a mixed team relay, and the highly competitive sprint and standard (Olympic) distance triathlons.

The finish line awaits

Eastbourne Triathlon is more than just a race, it’s an experience. The combination of a stunning coastal course, seamless organisation, and an enthusiastic crowd creates an electric atmosphere. Athletes consistently praise the event, with Simon, a past competitor, saying, “The volunteers and aid station helpers were fantastic – so encouraging and helpful! The run along the seafront had so much public support, and the whole experience was brilliant.”

The event also has a significant impact off the racecourse. Macmillan Cancer Support is the official charity partner, and every year, tens of thousands of pounds are raised for this incredible cause. Whether you’re racing, spectating, or volunteering, your involvement helps make a real difference.

If you’re not racing, don’t miss the chance to be part of the excitement. The triathlon is as thrilling to watch as it is to compete in, and the athletes rely on the energy and encouragement of the crowds. Even better, you can volunteer and experience the event from the inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One volunteer described the experience as unforgettable: “Imagine standing at the finish line, watching exhausted but elated athletes cross after giving their all. Picture the excitement of the swim start as competitors charge into the waves. As a volunteer, you don’t just watch the race, you become a vital part of it.”

The Swim finish

Volunteers receive a £25 race credit for every four hours worked, as well as a TriBourne race shirt, a water bottle, a hot meal, and the satisfaction of knowing they helped create an incredible race experience. To sign up, email [email protected] and join the team. Visit tribourne.co.uk to secure your place.