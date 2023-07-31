NationalWorldTV
Ed Clancy due to take part in cycle race at Goodwood

Tomorrow (Tue Aug 1) brings the last cycling event of the season being held at Goodwood motor circuit.
By Community sport reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Chichester-based club Racing Club Ravenna, a regular organiser at Goodwood, has teamed up with CAMS (Cycling Accident Management Services) for the final round to put on an E/1/2/3/4 handicap event.

The event organiser Seb Ottley has been working along side Jesse Yates (CAMS) to put the event together and they have attracted riders such as three-times Olympic Gold medalist Ed Clancy and Commonwealth Gold medalist Alex Dowsett. Other entries include Ian Bibby and Bingoal development rider Tom Portsmouth. There will be post race pizza/drink, prize presentation and a Q&A session with Ed.

The handicap format means riders of all abilities will be in the same event but set off at different intervals. Lower category riders setting off first with the like of Clancy and Dowsett setting off last in pursuit of the rest of the riders. This is a great way for riders of any ability to have the opportunity to race against some of the best riders in the world.

Riders can warm up on the track from 6pm with the races starting at 6.45. The circuit will be open to spectators as will the old control tower cafe.

Related topics:Goodwood