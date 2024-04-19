Edhouse beats Cross in darts’ battle of Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
World number 53 Edhouse defeated the more illustrious Cross 6-4 in the last 16 of the year's third European Tour event on Sunday afternoon.
Edhouse recorded a superb 103.49 average and produced back-to-back 13-darters to clinch the final two legs in a match where both players landed a ton-plus checkout.
In fact, it was Edhouse's second win over sixth-ranked Cross in less than a week having previously beaten him 6-3 in round two of Players Championship 7 last Monday.
Cross was the second Premier League star and former world champion to fall victim to Edhouse at the International Open in Riesa.
Edhouse also knocked out Michael Smith in round two on Saturday, recovering from 5-3 adrift and defying nine 180s from the world number three to prevail 6-5.
He sealed a notable victory - in a match where both players averaged a shade over 100 - with a brilliant 160 checkout to win an extraordinary last-leg shoot-out.
Edhouse was eventually pipped 6-5 by Masters champion and world number 17 Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals on Sunday evening, albeit only after missing a match dart.
He previously saw off Jitse van der Wal 6-1 in the first round last Friday having come through three matches in February's qualifiers just to get to the event proper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.