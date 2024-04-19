Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World number 53 Edhouse defeated the more illustrious Cross 6-4 in the last 16 of the year's third European Tour event on Sunday afternoon.

Edhouse recorded a superb 103.49 average and produced back-to-back 13-darters to clinch the final two legs in a match where both players landed a ton-plus checkout.

In fact, it was Edhouse's second win over sixth-ranked Cross in less than a week having previously beaten him 6-3 in round two of Players Championship 7 last Monday.

Ritchie Edhouse | Picture: Getty

Cross was the second Premier League star and former world champion to fall victim to Edhouse at the International Open in Riesa.

Edhouse also knocked out Michael Smith in round two on Saturday, recovering from 5-3 adrift and defying nine 180s from the world number three to prevail 6-5.

He sealed a notable victory - in a match where both players averaged a shade over 100 - with a brilliant 160 checkout to win an extraordinary last-leg shoot-out.

Edhouse was eventually pipped 6-5 by Masters champion and world number 17 Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals on Sunday evening, albeit only after missing a match dart.