A group of eight of Chichester’s talented juniors have been invited to this season’s elite Sussex training squad.

And they found themselves on familiar terrain on Saturday with the Sussex coaches choosing Goodwood as their latest training venue.

The 80 runners in action battled through rain and gale force winds to complete a tough exhilarating session in preparation for the first inter-county match of the season in Oxford in December.

Carrie Anelay, Ela Pemberton and Anya Barrett form part of the girls’ under-17 squad where Sussex look to have an outstanding chance in the team event. Molly Smithers and Elodie Hill will be in the equally as impressive under-15s

Chichester's young cross-country specialists with coach Phil Baker | Picture: George Dunne

For the boys, Chichester's regular top three under-15s this season were in action with Stanley Wilkes, Ben Stewart and Harry Dunne more than a match for the rest of the Sussex squad.

Meanwhile, exactly 20 years after setting his fastest half marathon time, 68.11, James Baker was once again in action in the Gosport Half Marathon on Sunday – and kept up his fine record of top 10 finishes with eighth place in a field of over 1,200.

Now in the over-45 class, Baker easily won his age group and battled through blustery conditions to cross the line in 72.59. This puts him in the UK top 10 in his age group.

