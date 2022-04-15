Eight marathons in eight days are for cause close to Joe's heart

At Brighton on Sunday, Joe Moore finished his eighth marathon in eight days to complete a fundraiser for a worthy cause.

Joe’s mammoth challenge had been inspired by his struggles with depression and battles with mental health, and it started April 3 from Hastings parkrun start, where he completed laps from Hastings Old Town to Cooden Beach and back until he’d made up the 26.2 mile distance. He completed day one of eight in 3:57:42.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Moore closes in on eight marathons in eight days

Joe ran a marathon a day for eight days whether it be on a treadmill, laps around Alexandra Park or runs to Rye and Eastbourne.

He completed No8 at Brighton, finishing in a more than credible time of 4:21:10 to accumulate a massive 211 total miles run, with time on his feet totalling nearly 40 hours of running.

Joe said: “I ran my first Hastings half marathon in 2006 and have run it ever since as well as 30-plus other half marathons, and eight full marathons.

“After a very tough two years in my personal life in which I ended up seeking counselling for depression and a return of an eating disorder I had in my 20s, I wanted to challenge myself mentally and physically so I set myself the challenge of running eight marathons in eight days.

“I was running in aid of the charity Mind as I want to give something back to an amazing charity to help other people in their recovery from mental health. My Justgiving page if anyone can spare anything they can is www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/joe-moore8in8

“Thanks to all who have sponsored me so far, to Stagecoach for supporting the challenge and my dad for being on course with water and words of encouragement.”

The weekend of running was started by HY kids as they took part in the Preston Park mini mile, the prelude to the Brighton Marathon.

HY juniors took six runners and all did well.

In race one Benji Pocock came third with 6.20. Race two had Evelyn Cornford eighth with 7.42 and Matilda Skelton came 21st 8.53.

In race three, Amelia Skelton was eighth in 6.54 and Alyssa Cornford 32nd in 7.58, and Kitty Morgan ran race four for under-13s, and came 31st in 7.29.

Kelvin Horwell completed a giant challenge at the South Downs Way 50-miler, and finished his effort in 7:52:01, taking in 6,000ft of elevation in the process.

Kelvin was on the go for nearly eight hours.

Back at Brighton, some fine performances were put in by HY members on a glorious morning in the famous marathon, which starts at Preston Park and finishes west of the Palace Pier.

William Carey managed a fabulous time of 2:44:43 to claim 30th place overall and was HY’s first runner home.

Next was Stacey Foster who had a reaction to new trainers and ran in pain for half the race but still managed a time of 3:20:38, followed closely by Jamie Webb in 3:22.47.

Next to finish was new member Sajjad, who ran a time of 3:30:15 in his debut marathon, off of the back of just six weeks’ training.

Fiona Norman Brown was next finisher for HY and produced a sensational marathon display to complete her run in 3:40:28, making it a PB by 13 minutes.

Tom Brampton crossed in 3:49:40 after starting well. Next to cross the line for HY was Penny Braker who achieved a big PB in 4:03:08, followed soon after by Becky Mabon in 4:05:05 and Deb Read who ran 4:21:49 on her debut marathon.

In the 10k, Dan Isted produced a fine pb run of 37:39, while Sam Brown managed 40:07 and Nadine Isted 1:04:46.

HASTINGS AC

At the Brighton marathon Dave Turner and Tim Archer did their club proud. Dave had a whopping 18 minute PB in 3.00.12 and Tim a five-minute PB in 3.11.41.

InBattersea at the vets’ 5k road race Jack Madden (M40) was eighth in 16.57 then beat that with a PB and first place at Worthing parkrun with 16.33.