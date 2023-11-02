Worthing Thunder returned to the Thunderdome on Sunday – and in front of a good vocal crowd they produced their best display of the season so far.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Playing some excellent team basketball, they beat newly promoted London Elite 86-74.

The visitors had won their first game the night before and looked full of confidence but they had reckoned without the fact they were at the stronghold of the Thunderdome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notably a tough venue for away teams, Sunday was to be no exception.

Worthing Thunder v London Elite action | Picture: Gary Robinson

The first quarter saw Thunder blast into action as they controlled the early stages.

With Ishmael Fontaine hitting the first score of the game with a trey Thunder took command and held it for the rest of the match.

With Daniel Johnson-Thompson Tom Ward and Hafeez Abdul looking good the lead at the first break was 24-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period was much of the same with Thunder increasing the lead to 48-30.

Worthing Thunder v London Elite action | Picture: Gary Robinson

The game was fast getting out of London's reach as the attack gained momentum.

Luke Moore found his range from downtown hitting three consecutive shots in what was becoming a stellar performance.

Tyler and John Fairbairn were doing well in their best performance for the team. The 19-year-old twins are improving as the games go by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third quarter saw Thunder pile on more pressure with everyone contributing.

Once again it was Ward leading from the front with Johnson-Thompson, Moore and the Fairbairns looking good.

The lead grew to a big 24 points as the final break arrived. The game as a contest was over but Thunder were entertaining the crowd with some eye-catching moments.

A score of 71-47 was fully deserved and there was no way Thunder were going to let it slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final ten minutes saw Thunder ease off the accelerator and London did pull back the gap.

It was going to be too little too late for the Londoners as it was a good day at the office for the home favourites sending the fans home happy.

The final score was still a comfortable 86-74 but could have been more - and Thunder’s return to form brightened up a wet Sunday afternoon.

Thunder are back in the Thunderdome this Saturday, November 4, against Loughborough Riders in the league tipping at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughborough were here pre season when Thunder beat them comprehensively - since then however they have beaten the defending league champions Hemel Storm so this has the makings of a tough workout for Thunder.

Once again the ‘sixth man’ will be needed in good voice so make sure you book early for another great Saturday night at the Thunderdome!!