Fittleworth Flyers Running Club is no more – at least not in its full form.

The club is no longer England Athletics accredited as a full running club. But this is not the end.

Instead the Fittleworth Flyers Run Together group, an England Athletics group but with lighter governing rules for a small club, will keep the name going.

It means the Flyers will continue as before with a few changes. Their new website is https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/FittleworthFlyers.The website will be the main source of information and a plus is that there will be no membership fee – and no committee, and thus no committee meetings.

Without a formal membership they will have nosSecretary to keep people informed by email.

Mandy Turner did this very well for many years but was not able to continue and no volunteer stepped forward to replace her.

The new club need to provide some runners with Leaders in Running Fitness qualification and three Flyers have so far come forward to be trained. They will be able to be present at runs to maintain insurance cover.

New Run Together runners are always welcome. At the end of December 2022, there were 105 –an amazing figure for a village Run Together group.They will continue to take part in the 16 races of the West Sussex Fun Run League with the next one on February 12 – a five-mile race at .the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley

