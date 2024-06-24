End of an era - start of a new bowls club in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a packed AGM - where Alan Williams CEO of Eastbourne Borough Football Club was invited, the last meeting of Langney Sports Indoor Bowls Club witnessed the birth of a new bowls Club, Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club.

The end of an era marked the dawn of a new chapter as the Langney indoor Bowls Club convened its final AGM meeting in a bustling hall. Among those invited was Simon Lesley, owner of Eastbourne Borough Football Club, who was invited to witness the occasion.

At the gathering, Louise Kenward, Chair of what is now known as the Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, outlined the club's ambitious plans for growth and development. She highlighted key initiatives such as the launch of a new website (www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk), a fresh Facebook page, and a dedicated newsletter for members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, the club boasted an expanding array of social activities, including quizzes, events, and outings. Many members were particularly impressed by the club's affordability, making it possibly the most economical option for indoor bowling in town.

Bowlers at Priory Lane enjoying their new club.

As a symbol of the new era, all members would receive a new club shirt next year, to be unveiled by Simon Leslie, later in September.

Louise proudly declared the club is offering the best value for indoor bowling in Eastbourne, with flexible rink booking options to suit all members' preferences.

Louise also reminded the audience about the taster events to encourage new bowlers to come down to Priory Lane Football club on June 28 9:30am-11:30am; June 29 2pm – 4:30pm; July 2 2pm – 4:30pm; July 3 9.30-11:30am.