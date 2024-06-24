End of an era - start of a new bowls club in town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The end of an era marked the dawn of a new chapter as the Langney indoor Bowls Club convened its final AGM meeting in a bustling hall. Among those invited was Simon Lesley, owner of Eastbourne Borough Football Club, who was invited to witness the occasion.
At the gathering, Louise Kenward, Chair of what is now known as the Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, outlined the club's ambitious plans for growth and development. She highlighted key initiatives such as the launch of a new website (www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk), a fresh Facebook page, and a dedicated newsletter for members.
Additionally, the club boasted an expanding array of social activities, including quizzes, events, and outings. Many members were particularly impressed by the club's affordability, making it possibly the most economical option for indoor bowling in town.
As a symbol of the new era, all members would receive a new club shirt next year, to be unveiled by Simon Leslie, later in September.
Louise proudly declared the club is offering the best value for indoor bowling in Eastbourne, with flexible rink booking options to suit all members' preferences.
Louise also reminded the audience about the taster events to encourage new bowlers to come down to Priory Lane Football club on June 28 9:30am-11:30am; June 29 2pm – 4:30pm; July 2 2pm – 4:30pm; July 3 9.30-11:30am.
She also invited new and experienced bowlers to come and try us out – with our open day on September 7, as well as several other taster events happening throughout the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.