A total of 114 enduro riders from all over the south east descended on Dragons Estate near Horsham for an event organised by the Witley and District Motorcycle Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hare and hounds enduro was part of the South East Enduro Championship series, competed under ACU rules.

Before the main event, while the riders of 12 classes were signing on, there were races for 26 youngsters on electric Revvi bikes in three classes on a short loop under tall beech trees. There were podium presentations for the winners before the three-hour race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lining up for the start flag at the front were the nine Championship riders, including brothers Steven and Daniel Cooper. They were followed a minute later by the 14 Experts.

Brad King, in the Portsmouth MCRC Championship, on a Crescent Yamaha WR250F, who won - photo by Beata Zsigo

The 7.7 mile route was laid out by Witley’s Robert Carey, Tristan Robinson and Clerk of the Course Adam Pearson, based on the route the previous year, all in the mixed woodland, with a variety of riding: twisty tight sections; obstacles like roots and logs; open faster sections; ditch and gulley crossings to ford, jump or cross on newly-built bridges.

The early leader of the Championship group was Steven Cooper of Witley MCC, however about 10 minutes into lap one, he hit a ditch bank hard and fell, twisting the front end of his KTM 250 EXC-F and dropped back to last in the group.

He stopped in the pits at the end of the loop to wrestle the bike straight and so he was passed by Experts and Clubman, and finished 7th in the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Charlie Frost of N Somerset MSC was last off the start and found passing tricky on the narrow track but moved up to lead lap one and two. Disaster struck on lap three when his borrowed Beta 390 RR 4T ran out of fuel due to a tiny tear in the fuel line and he had to push home. His lap four was the fastest of the day [24:06].

Fred Campbell (race no. 122) Witley MCC, Veteran Sportsman, on a Husqvarna FE250 - picture by Beata Zsigo

In the Experts group, 2024 British Women Enduro champion Emily Hall of Rogershill Events in Dorset made the holeshot, first into the first corner, on her Beta 200RR 2T but she hit a tree on lap one and ended her race with a bruised shoulder, while her dad Daniel raced on in Veteran Expert.

Late in the race, the rain started and the dry track quickly transformed – the packed clay was ‘like riding on ice’.

Bradley King of Portsmouth MCRC led from lap three and ended the day overall winner, defending his title from last year’s event, with seven laps, his fastest lap 24:08. Tom Hutchinson of Sidcup & DMCC came overall second while third place went to Daniel Sibbick of North Camp Enduro MCC.

Although many riders went home with bruises, all had stories to tell.

See results at tidytiming.com and more on Instagram – @dragonsenduro