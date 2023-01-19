The last time the two teams met at the All England Polo Club was in 2016, when England took the win 16-14. England have a superb record in the Bryan Morrison Trophy, so will no doubt be keen to retain their winning run.

But the USA are also fielding a superb team, with captain Tommy Biddle (9 goals), Patrick Urtez (7 goals) and Felipe Viana (8 goals) making the trip to Hickstead for the match.The International Test Match for the Bryan Morrison Trophy will be preceded by a match between the Great Britain SUPA team and the USA Collegiate team, which gives spectators a chance to see some of the up-and-coming young talents in the sport.The Polo Clubhouse overlooks the arena, providing a perfect viewing point to watch the action. It will be open throughout the day, serving a range of food and drinks.The gates open at 10.30am, with tickets available on the day or online in advance. Entry costs just £5 per person, with parking free. There are a limited number of tickets left for the post-match luncheon, where guests can mingle with the players while enjoying a delicious three-course meal for just £52.50 per person, plus admission.For tickets and further information, visit Hickstead.co.uk