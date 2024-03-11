Entries open for historic yacht race from Brighton to France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Yacht Club and Société des Régates de Fécamp have opened entries to the 44th Royal Escape Race. This historic annual cross channel race, which starts on 24 May 2024, takes place from Brighton to the Brittany port of Fécamp.

Launched in 1977 to mark the Queen’s silver jubilee, the Royal Escape Race is now amongst the oldest offshore sailing races in the country. Celebrating the escape of King Charles II from England in 1651 after the Battle of Worcester, the race follows the route he took aboard a coal barge from Shoreham-by-Sea to reach safety at Fécamp.

The race is suitable for all yachting enthusiasts, with many levels of experience. It follows a relatively simple course for the less experienced racers who want to try their hand at cross channel racing but also offers plenty of challenges for the more enthusiastic offshore racers.

Entries are now open for the Royal Escape Race. Picture: Sussex Yacht Club

"Early bird" entry to the race is now available at a reduced price of £110 for all yachts, which includes race entry. An exciting program of events is planned for the race weekend, including an "on the water" prize-giving to be hosted at Société des Régates de Fécamp.

Following its success in 2023, the race will again feature live tracking which will be delivered by industry experts, Yellow Bricks, and provided by Hyde Park Construction. This extra visibility of the race will enhance the experience for all competitors and their onshore support teams.