Falcons pull off a Pompey smash n grab for maximum points
First up were Portsmouth Pirates - a windy encounter with a few twists and turns. The Falcons started well enough by stamping three runs on the board in the first thanks to a triple by shortstop Mike Schredl but the bats went quiet through the next few innings.
The strong wind blowing towards left field held up any flyballs for an easy catch, or blew them foul, whilst the Pirates quietly carved out a 6-3 lead for themselves going into the fourth.
Liz Boardman and James Wheeler both pounced on a chance to get on base to be brought in shortly after by Nat Morey to get Chichester within a few runs of the Pirates but still the momentum was not quite there and the game continued to slip away. Pitcher Russ Percy had to work hard against the wind but still managed to chalk up a few strikeouts, and following a brief pep talk the Falcons finally started to turn the screw.
Three runs in the sixth and a far more positive seventh inning saw Chichester pull away, Josh Bristow and Schredl both hit doubles while junior player Nathan Wyborn, in his league debut for the Falcons, smacked another to seal a 12-7 win.
The second game of the day was a return fixture against Solent Seals. Still barking from their defeat earlier in the season, the Seals were not going to roll over easily and kept the game tied at 3-3 through the first two innings. James Mortimore, excellent at third base, started a hit parade in the third, punching the ball out to right field as Molly Rayner, Sarah d'Agar and Morey all followed with hits of their own.
Suddenly the Falcons were 14-5 ahead which allowed pitcher Jason Mercer to relax a little and toy with the Seals hitters, finding himself dealing with numerous comebackers which he fizzed to first base for Amy Morris to catch. James Blackall was his usual acrobatic self at shortstop and picked out a shoelace catch whilst debutant Jodie Bowry made a nuisance of herself dashing round the bases to score in the fifth.
The Seals hit well but Stefan Panayotopoulos was on hand to pick out anything airborne and scored the final run of the game himself to steer the Falcons to a 22-9 victory.
