Places are selling fast in the 2024 Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon- and it’s not too late for you to join James Argent, Connor Swindells, Zoe Lyons, Chris Oliver and thousands of runners as they take on the ‘happiest half’.

The Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, February 25. Now in it’s 34th year the UK Athletics-certified event features a stunning seafront course in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities.

The Brighton Half Marathon is delighted to welcome TV personality James Argent, actor Connor Swindells, comedian and TV presenter Zoe Lyons and DS Chris Oliver from Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins – who are all running in support of their chosen charities. Organisers are urging runners to sign up quickly to join them as places are selling fast.

In addition to general entry places, runners can also secure a place on the start line to support many charities including headline partner The Sussex Beacon, plus over 30 local and national charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Taylor-Made Dreams, Grassroots Suicide Prevention, Say Aphasia and Rockinghorse.

James Argent is among famous names to sign up for the 2024 Brighton Half Marathon | Picture supplied by race organisers

Go to the Brighton Half Marathon website for more information and to sign up to the race, join the Facebook page and follow @BrightonHalf on X (formerly Twitter).

The race is again organised by E3 Sports Events Ltd, the official event partner of the Sussex Beacon, who remain the main beneficiary of the event. The Sussex Beacon provide specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The event is the single biggest annual fundraiser for The Sussex Beacon. Brighton Half Marathon raises over £1m for a number of charities across Sussex and the UK each year.

Over 10,000 runners are expected to flock to Brighton to enjoy the fast, flat 13.1mile seafront course. In 2024 the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon also features a wheelchair race, a one-mile youth race and new this year, a charity relay race.

