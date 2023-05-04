Feast from the east in store for Goodwood race-goers

Goodwood bosses say the racecourse’s international profile is continuing to grow as a new season of flat racing begins.

They have secured a top Japan-based runner for the Sussex Stakes – and are celebrating news that Hong Kong’s star jockey is set to appear throughout Glorious week.

It’s reward for their long-term efforts to make Goodwood a venue that appeals to trainers, owners and jockeys from some of the world;s racing hotspots.

Officials from Goodwood have again made close-season visits to Japan, Hong Kong Australia, Dubai and Scandinavia to talk to connections and try to lure the top horses to the Downs.

Yutaka Yoshida ridding Panthalassa in the Saudi Cup 2023 - now the horse is lined up for Goodwood's Sussex Stakes (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Goodwood’s director of racing, Ed Arkell, said it was nice to see hard work in building up the course’s profile coming to fruition.

"When we make overseas trips, Goodwood is now much better-known than it was. There’s a lot more interest from connections in visiting Goodwood and entering their horses in our races,” he said.

A top Japanese horse, last year’s Dubai Turf and this year’s Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, is on course for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious week. See more on this on page 77.

Meanwhile, Vincent Ho is set to star at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from August 1 to 5.

Goodwood said: “It is very exciting that Hong Kong’s star jockey will be coming to Goodwood this summer and we can’t wait to see him ride on the Sussex Downs for the first time.”

Meanwhile Arkell and his team have been busy getting the track in prime condition, and the whole site looking shipshape, for this week’s opening two fixtures of the 2023 season.

There’s racing tomorrow (May 5) and Saturday – the latter featuring a Coronation party – and Arkell said: “The course is looking well and the team have worked really hard. We’re looking forward to racing.

"The winter was colder than the previous couple – we had some frost that stayed in the ground for three or four days and that helped kill off bugs. Now we could do with it being a bit warmer.”