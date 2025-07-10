As the heatwave intensifies, huge crowds have been lapping up the on-track and off-track action at FoS, which this year celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 racing.

The Red Arrows were among attractions to wow the crowds as the event got under way in sizzling heat.

Get a flavour of the first day with these pictures by Trevor Staff and Eddie Mitchell – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page for all the photos.

Watch out for more from the festival on this website over the coming days.

1 . T Staff Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

