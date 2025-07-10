Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwoodplaceholder image
Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood

Festival of Speed opening day: 29 great pictures from scorching start to Goodwood event as Red Arrows wow crowd

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Sport is off to a scorching start.

As the heatwave intensifies, huge crowds have been lapping up the on-track and off-track action at FoS, which this year celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 racing.

The Red Arrows were among attractions to wow the crowds as the event got under way in sizzling heat.

Get a flavour of the first day with these pictures by Trevor Staff and Eddie Mitchell – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page for all the photos.

Watch out for more from the festival on this website over the coming days.

1. T Staff

Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

2. T Staff

Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

3. T Staff

Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

4. T Staff

Opening day of 2025 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

