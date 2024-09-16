Finding new ways to stretch the envelope – as well as the legs - for Hastings Runners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last weekend’s Bates Green Gallop – run over a 3.57 mile (5.75k) looped course at Bates Green Farm in Arlington, near Hailsham – definitely fitted the “different” bill. Entrants simply run as many, or as few, loops as they want in a six-hour time frame.
Simon Linklater went well beyond marathon distance, competing nine laps (32.4 miles), while Jamie Hitchman completed seven and 25.2 miles. Also running were Stacey Hayler and Marie Appleton (who both completed six laps covering 21.6 miles) and Dan Hall and Jo Lambourne (who did four laps and 14.4 miles).
Meanwhile the club’s famous bare-foot runner James Graham, having warmed up with the Clapham Common Parkrun, cooled off with the Serpentine Swim in Hyde Park, doing two miles in 1 hour 37 minutes and 46 seconds.
The club’s Leigh Yates was among the swimmers, too. Completing the swim earned James the London Classics Medal which is for people who have swam the Serpentine, run the London Marathon (which he did in 2023) and completed the 100-mile Ride London cycle event which he did earlier this year.
And finally – because running doesn’t need to be about fast times and long distances – the Hastings Runners Mental Health Champions held another friendly Run Walk Talk event in glorious sunshine around Alexandra Park.
These monthly gatherings are open to anyone – you don’t have to be a Hastings Runner to take part – so the club encourages members to bring along friends and relatives for a little exercise and good company. The next planned Run Walk Talk adventure will be Sunday, October 20, at 10am by the bandstand, #runwalktalk – ALL welcome!
Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.