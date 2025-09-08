Fireman Tom produces hot stuff at Burghley Horse Trials
The 46-year-old is a firefighter for East Sussex Fire and Rescue alongside is eventing career, and revealed that he will be back in work the day after his impressive outing at the 5* event in Stamford.
Crisp and his 11-year-old gelding Dassett Rock Star finished 51st at Badminton earlier this year but catapulted up the rankings at one of the hardest 5* events in the world.
With a score of 28.0 in the dressage followed by a double clears in the cross-country and show jumping, the combination finished 15th overall with a score of 59.7. And with it being a slightly unexpected result, Crisp now cannot wait to follow up next year.
"It's brilliant to finish with a clear round, especially after running around a long track like yesterday," he said. "You could arguably say that I saved him a little bit by taking him carefully but he has come out and jumped really well and we're super excited.
"I honestly didn't think that he was ready for Burghley yet and I was angling for plan B down at Pau because he is a bit young and a year behind, all over the place still. But he is on board and will hopefully come out an even better horse next year."
On the final day of competition, Dassett Rock Star sparkled in the show jumping arena. The gelding jumped clear in a time of 77.42 for the fourth best round of the day amongst some of the best riders in the world.
But where most will go back to their stables and prepare for the next test, Crisp will now return to his other job this week as he juggles firefighting alongside getting ready for his upcoming events.
"I'm back at work tomorrow and on shift for a dual night," he said. "We are then planning for Cornbury and I have two nice young horses at Blenheim as well."
Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk