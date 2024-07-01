Fishing at Hailsham Country Park: Rules and guidance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two weeks into this year's fishing season, angling enthusiasts are already enjoying the best coarse fishing by casting a line on the Town Council’s waterways.

Fishing is permitted during the season at two Town Council managed sites: the east bank of the Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.

However, the Town Council wishes to remind people fishing at the park that they can only do so if they hold a valid season ticket or relevant fishing permit.

Yearly season tickets are available via the Town Council (£40 adult; £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits. If you wish to purchase a season ticket, please telephone 01323 841702 or send an email.

Fishing at Gleneagles Lake, Hailsham Country Park.

Weekly fishing permits can be obtained from MFC Supplies in Station Road (Monday to Saturday - 9am-5.30pm).

A maximum of one rod per person may be used. Anyone who wishes to use a second rod should obtain a second day ticket from MFC Supplies.

Additionally, night fishing is not permitted and fishing should only take place during daylight hours. At the Water Bailiffs' discretion, any angler found breaking these rules may be liable to the confiscation of his/her fishing permit/season ticket, and/or be asked to leave the country park site.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "For the keen angler, there isn’t a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake. Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there’s an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too.

"The fishing rules we have in place are generally common sense and we kindly ask people to follow them. They are in place to not only protect the quality of our fish stocks and the beauty of the country park, but also the enjoyment of fellow anglers and residents of the nearby Gleneagles estate."

Following concerns expressed about the increase in antisocial behaviour at the Hailsham Common Pond (including fishing on site, which is not permitted), the Town Council has also been made aware of instances deliberate injury to wildlife at Hailsham Country Park. The police have been notified and subsequently increased their patrols in the area.