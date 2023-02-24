Fontwell Park stages its biggest race of the year this Sunday – and some fine contenders are set to go to post for Gary Moore, Paul Nicholls, Alan King and Dan Skelton.

The National Spirit Hurdle is the most prestigious contest of the annual Fontwell line-up, worth just over £45,000 to winning connections.

It is named after a horse that won the Champion Hurdle in the 1940s and the National Spirit raceday traditionally draws one of the biggest crowds of the year to the figure-of-eight track.

BetGoodwin are the headline sponsor for this year’s fixture and tickets available starting at £15, from the racecourse or online. Gates open at 11.30am and the first of seven races is at 1.30pm.

Brewin'upastorm on the way to winning the 2021 National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell - before coming second in 2022 | Picture: Darren Cool for Fontwell

Following final declarations, there are five entries for the big race:

Authorised (trained by Gary Moore), a novice, two from three over Hurdles, 5th in a Cheltenham bumper.

Goshen (Gary Moore), a top-rated horse that prefers to go right-handed but has won a juvenile hurdle.

Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls), a seven-year-old who won an Aintree bumper; six from 11 over hurdles.

Proschema (Dan Skelton), an eight-year-old good on the flat, decent if inconsistent.