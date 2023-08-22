Fontwell Park and Goodwood stage four straight days of racing

Horse racing fans can enjoy a feast of action over the next four days – with Fontwell’s Ladies’ Evening on Thursday followed by three days of bank holiday weekend sport and fun at Goodwood.

First up it’s Fontwell and it’s Ladies’ Evening on THursday, sponsored by Richmond Motor Group and featuring a heady mix of racing and live musi.

There’s a best-dressed competition with a £500 prize for the winner. Gates open at 3pm and the first of seven races is at 5.10pm. Tickets can be bought on the day.

Fontwell executive director Guy Pridie said: “We’re delighted to be starting the 2023-24 jumps season at Fontwell with Ladies’ Evening, including the Style awards and post-racing live music.

They race at Fontwell Park on Thursday for Ladies' Evening | Picture: Fontwell Park

"The team have worked round the clock all summer to ensure the track is in peak condition which has been aided by the weather and a new irrigation system we’ve invested in, all of which should see an increase in runners and make for some great racing.”

See fontwellpark.co.uk to book or call 01243 543335 for enquiries.

Racing returns to Goodwood for three days of action, starting on Friday night when the Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handocap is among six races – followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Saturday’s feature race of the weekend, the Group 2 William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes has attracted a strong field of 11 entries.

... and they run at Goodwood on Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Epictetus returns following his Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) victory at Glorious for John and Thady Gosden.

Nostrum is another leading contender for the £150,000 contest, last seen finishing only a length behind Epictetus at Goodwood. Nostrum, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, has always been held in high regard by connections and was impressive when winning a Listed race at Newmarket.

The three-year-olds will be taking on older milers, who include the five-year-old Random Harvest, trained by Ed Walker, a horse successful at Ascot in July in the Longines Valiant Stakes.

Trainer William Haggas has two entries. Five-year-old Aldaary who returns having been fourth in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes and Al Mubhir, who ran in Goodwood’s Coral Golden Mile.

Simon and Ed Crisford won the Celebration Mile last year with Jadoomi and in 2020 with Century Dream.They return this year with Knight who took the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes last October.

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, said: “We are delighted with the entries for the Group 2, William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes.

"To see many of these horses return following runs at the Qatar Goodwood Festival is brilliant and it looks to be a competitive renewal.”

The Goodwood action kicks off on Friday with the annual Friday night fireworks spectacle straight after racing. A breath-taking musical display, featuring an explosion of colour, will light up the skyline over West Sussex making it a perfect start to the weekend. Additional circus entertainment will also be on display in the Gordon and Richmond enclosures with stilt walkers, a fire performer, jugglers and hula hoop duo.

Saturday features the Group 2 William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes, as stated, plus the William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes provides further interest on a fantastic supporting card.

On Sunday there will be more summer holiday magic of yesteryear with fairground rides and family festivities on offer. Families can enjoy traditional fairground rides, fairground games, petting zoo and face painting.