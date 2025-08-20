Fontwell Park bosses busy on and off the track as new jumps season looms

A new season of jump racing at Fontwell Park begins on Friday week (August 29), so we caught up with the venue’s executive director, Guy Pridie, to find out what’s been happening since last season – and what’s in store this term.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tell us about what's been happening at Fontwell - on the ground and behind the scenes - since your last season ended a couple of months ago...

Through the summer we have invested heavily on drainage works on the track. And the Comedy of Errors stand, the oldest on the site, has had a well-needed facelift

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was 2024-25 a good season for you? Were crowd number and race field sizes a challenge, as many racecourses have found?

Racing returns to Fontwell Park on August 29 | Picture: Clive Bennett

While crowd sizes are a challenge in the industry, Fontwell is holding its own and across some key fixtures are seeing continued growth.

Similarly, our field sizes continue to do well and have seen growth year on year for the past two seasons.

Tell us about the start of the 25-26 season - what's the first fixture?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up is Ladies’ Evening on Friday, August 29, which as well as racing will have plenty of entertainment throughout, including the best-dressed style awards where you can win £500, live music by Decade Explosion after racing, followed by a DJ set from V2 Radio.

The Comedy of Errors stand at Fontwell Park has had a facelift

Soon after is our Family Festival raceday on Sunday, September 7, which will have an entertainment stage, fun-fair, inflatables and much more.

Key fixtures for the rest of 2025 are the Bet Goodwin Southern National in November and our ever-popular Boxing Day fixture.

Anything to look forward to longer-term?

Our 2026 fixtures have now been released, which see the return of two Saturday fixtures – in March and October.

Find out more at www.fontwellpark.co.uk