Fontwell Park gears up for National Spirit Hurdle

A strong line-up of six is set to contest Fontwell Park’s most prestigious race of the year on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some high-class contenders have been entered for the Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle, which takes place at 3pm on a seven-race card.

There’s a total prize fund of £80,000 with £45,560 to the winning horse – the track’s richest race of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is named after National Spirit, a dual winner of the Champion Hurdle in the 1940s who also won five times at Fontwell Park. High-class winners of the race over the years include Champion Hurdle winner Beech Road, and Stayers Hurdle winners Baracouda and My Way De Solzen.

Paul Nicholls is among trainers hoping for National Spirit Hurdle glory on Sunday (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Paul Nicholls

Gates open at midday and the whole fixture is being sponsored by Sussex-based Star Sports.

Tickets start from £20 at fontwellpark.co.uk in advance or are £25 on the gate.

Among exhibitors on the day will be Sussex trainer Suzy Smith and her team promoting their Paddock to Post syndicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of final declarations this was the National Spirit line-up: Blueking d'Oroux (trained by Paul Nicholls, riddent by Harry Cobden), who will be best in at the weights on official ratings; Dameofthecotswolds (Nigel Twiston-Davies/rider TBC), who gets a mares allowance of 7lb; Nemean Lion (Kerry Lee/Richard Patrick), who had a recent good win at Windsor; Punta Del Este (David Pipe/Jack Tudor), who will need to improve; Salver (Gary & Josh Moore/Caoilin Quinn), a decent juvenile hurdler; and Steel Ally (Sam Thomas/Dylan Johnston), who will need to bounce back to his best.