Fontwell Park hope to get their 2023 jump racing programme under way this weekend – and are promising a year to savour for jump racing fans.

This Sunday’s fixture will be the first of the year after one planned on January 16 was washed out. And officials hope it will kick off a year to remember at the figure-of-eight course.

They have revealed details of the year’s big fixtures, which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Spirit Hurdle (Fontwell’s most prestigious race) – Sunday, February 26

They're looking forward to a full year of jump action at Fontwell | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

St Patrick’s Race Day – Saturday, March 18

Family Fun Day – Sunday, May 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies Evening – Thursday, August 24

Family Fun Day – Sunday, September 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern National – Sunday, November 19

Christmas Jumper Day – Tuesday, December 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day Racing – Tuesday, December 26.

Executive director Guy Pridie said he, clerk of the course Philip Hide and the rest of the Fontwell team were looking forward to welcoming racegoers throughout the year.

"We have 21 fixtures to come this year at the the only figure-of-eight jumps course in Britain,” said Pridie.