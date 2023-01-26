This Sunday’s fixture will be the first of the year after one planned on January 16 was washed out. And officials hope it will kick off a year to remember at the figure-of-eight course.
They have revealed details of the year’s big fixtures, which include:
National Spirit Hurdle (Fontwell’s most prestigious race) – Sunday, February 26
St Patrick’s Race Day – Saturday, March 18
Family Fun Day – Sunday, May 28
Ladies Evening – Thursday, August 24
Family Fun Day – Sunday, September 10
Southern National – Sunday, November 19
Christmas Jumper Day – Tuesday, December 12
Boxing Day Racing – Tuesday, December 26.
Executive director Guy Pridie said he, clerk of the course Philip Hide and the rest of the Fontwell team were looking forward to welcoming racegoers throughout the year.
"We have 21 fixtures to come this year at the the only figure-of-eight jumps course in Britain,” said Pridie.
"Highlights will include our St Patrick’s Raceday, Including Ireland v England Six Nations game being shown around the course; Ladies’ Evening with a best-dressed lady competition and family fun days with plenty of free entertainment. Ticket prices for 2023 start from £15 per person. U18s go free at every fixture.