Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening - in 29 pictures

The popular show was the theme for a best-dressed competition that was one of the features of the track’s gents’ evening – an event to complement Fontwell’s annual ladies’ evening, which is to come later in the year.

Snazzily dressed Gavin Brazil was voted best-dressed gent and won a £250 clothing voucher and free tickets to Fontwell’s next meeting.

On the track there were wins for Miss Goldfire, Village Master, Valadon, Millies Mite and Decorate – while one race was declared void.

Trainer Harry Fry celebrated a double on the night.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the single page.

They race three times at Fontwell in May – on 7, 15 and 25.

1 . Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Pictures by Clive Bennett (21).JPG Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Pictures by Clive Bennett (28).JPG Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening Photo: Clive Bennett