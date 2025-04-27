Fontwell Park racing and gents' eveningFontwell Park racing and gents' evening
Fontwell Park racing and gents' evening - in 29 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2025
You could have been forgiven for thinking you’d walked on to the set of Peaky Blinders at Fontwell Park on Friday evening.

The popular show was the theme for a best-dressed competition that was one of the features of the track’s gents’ evening – an event to complement Fontwell’s annual ladies’ evening, which is to come later in the year.

Snazzily dressed Gavin Brazil was voted best-dressed gent and won a £250 clothing voucher and free tickets to Fontwell’s next meeting.

On the track there were wins for Miss Goldfire, Village Master, Valadon, Millies Mite and Decorate – while one race was declared void.

Trainer Harry Fry celebrated a double on the night.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the single page.

They race three times at Fontwell in May – on 7, 15 and 25.

