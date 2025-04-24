Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The spring jump racing action continues at Fontwell Park on Friday with a competitive six-race evening card.

Racing kicks off at 5.15pm with a seven-runner novices’ hurdle contest before the card comes to a close at 7.47pm as a field of 13 take on the class five handicap hurdle.

Read below for a full preview of the Fontwell card courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest free bets offers throughout the season.

The opening contest of the day is a mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle in class four (5.15), with seven runners set to tackle the two mile and five furlong trip. The Harry Fry-trained Miss Goldfire sets the standard in the opener, a bumper winner previously and is very consistent over hurdles, with three straight second-place finishes so she is taken to go one better in the opener off the back of a good second at this course 50 days ago.

Spring jumps action at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett

A field of nine will tackle the three mile and one furlong handicap chase in class four to mark race two on the Fontwell card (5.47). The Warren Greatrex-trained Village Master holds very strong claims, a winner of his first five starts over fences, including at this track last June, and was fourth of six at Plumpton when last seen to get back on track having been pulled up his previous start. Of his rivals, in-form veteran Mortens Leam is next on the list off the back of a decent win at Fakenham in January and a third at Stratford 27 days ago.

Race three of the evening at Fontwell is a two mile and a five furlong handicap hurdle in class four (6.17) and ten runners will tackle the trip. Super Sabre Sam could pick up the win here for trainer Neil Mulholland, back down in trip having ran over three miles at Newbury last time out which was a bridge too far, having previously landed distance handicaps at this course and also placed at Ludlow prior to that Newbury run.

Mulholland could bring up a quickfire double on the card in race four (6.47) with Gata Ban in the three mile and a furlong class five handicap hurdle, an Irish point winner who needed a few runs to get going under rules but was as good as ever when landing a Hereford handicap ten weeks ago and remains lightly-raced. Trevor’s Lad rates as the chief threat, third at Southwell last month which could have been an even better result had he not made a pig’s ear of the first obstacle.

Tedwin Hills can bring up a double on the card for the Greatrex yard in the penultimate race of the day in Sussex (7.17) with Tedwin Hills, who looked a likely winner at Ffos Las just over three weeks ago before a bad mistake at the last cost him any chance and ended up being pulled up, and the finale of the meeting (7.47) can go the way of Decorated in the class five handicap hurdle over two miles and three furlongs, having shown signs of promise in his last couple of outings including in a much stronger course and distance handicap than this last month.

Fontwell selections - Friday

5.15 - Miss Goldfire

5.47 - Village Master

6.17 - Super Sabre Sam

6.47 - Gata Ban

7.17 - Tedwin Hills

7.47 - Decorated