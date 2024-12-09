Jumps action continues at Fontwell Park on Tuesday with a competitive six-race card.

Racing gets under way at 1pm with a six-runner juvenile hurdle at class four before the meeting comes to a close at 3.30pm as 11 runners tackle the class five handicap hurdle.

The opening contest on the Fontwell card sees a field of six head to the start for the two mile and one furlong juvenile hurdle in class four, open to three-year-olds only (1pm).

They race at Fontwell on Tuesday afternoon | Picture: Clive Bennett

St Lukes Chelsea was a course and distance fourth 23 days ago and could well take a step up here for trainer Robert Walford. Malinka rates the next best, a winner on hurdles debut at Cartmel in August and a couple of thirds since then so arguably sets the standard.

A class four handicap chase marks race two on the Fontwell card (1.30) and eight runners are set to take it on.

Getaway Drumlee won a handicap hurdle at this course during the sprint and has shaped well since heading over the bigger obstacles, starting out with a third at Huntingdon when last seen and with that run under his belt, rates the main play here. Koenigsstern has yet to strike over Jumps but has been a runner-up in both starts over fences so has to enter calculations to get a belated win.

Eleven runners are set for the off in race three (2pm) and Chancellorstown is taken to go one better than when pushing home an impressive type at Plumpton back on November 18. The powerful Paul Nicholls yard will have a say in this with handicap newcomer Eileen’s Milan, returning from a five month absence having shown fair ability when landing a runner-up spot at Newton Abbot over the summer.

Valirann Gold boasts a good record at Fontwell having won here in February and resumed this season with a third at Lingfield so holds leading claims in race four (2.30) which is a two mile and five furlong handicap chase in class five, while Captain Claude from the Anthony Honeyball team, also likes Fontwell, successful twice from four starts at this track.

Katira Du Mestivel was a pricey €85,000 purchase at the sales and held every chance on Rules debut before falling at the final fence in a maiden point during the spring. Now in the hands of trainer Ben Pauling, she is one to keep a close eye on in race five on the card (3pm) ahead of £38,00 buy Two Fingers West, an Irish point-to-point winner that makes a Rules debut here.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 3.30 as 11 runners take on the class five handicap hurdle over the two mile and a furling trip and preference in the finale heads the way of Footloose Man, a course and distance winner in August that has had a bit of a mixed bag since then but looked better than the bare result when fifth at Taunton on his most recent outing.

Fontwell selections - Tuesday

1.00 - St Lukes Chelsea

1.30 - Getaway Drumlee

2.00 - Chancellorstown

2.30 - Valirann Gold

3.00 - Katira Du Mestival

3.30 - Footloose Man