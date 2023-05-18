Fontwell Park welcomes race-goers this evening as busy period continues

It’s a busy month at Fontwell Park – and jump racing fans have two more chances to see their favourites in action, starting this evening (May 18).

Tonight (Thursday, May 18) the figure-of-eight track hosts in second evening meeting of the year – following on from the first last Wednesday.

The gates open shortly before 3pm and there’s a card of seven races, including the Class 3 Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase.

Advanced ticket prices start from £16 but you can pay on the gate.

Jump racing action at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett

There were 93 entries for racing ahead of final declarations, with the first race off at 4.50pm and the last at 8.15pm.

On Sunday week, May 28, it’s time for the Big Family Fun Day.

As always, under-18s go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The day is centred on seven jump races and free entertainment including a funfair, inflatables and pony rides.

Adult general admission tickets start from £16 but there’s also a family bundle Ice cream package for £28, which includes two adult grandstand admission, two child admission and two ice creams. Limited numbers are available on this offer.

Present on the day will be the RNLI, who will be bringing a boat and mascot with them to raise their profile.

Locally based charity Dementia Support will also be there.

The restaurant is also open on the day where race-goers can tuck into a three-course meal and get views of the racing.

Gates open at 11.35am with the first race at 1.35pm (subject to change).

After the Big Family Fun Day, there’s just one more Fontwell meeting left before their summer break.

That comes in the form of evening racing on Friday, June 16.

A two-month break follows before the course’s 2023-24 programme begins with Ladies’ Night on Thursday, August 24.

