Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Fontwell Park welcomes race-goers this evening as busy period continues

It’s a busy month at Fontwell Park – and jump racing fans have two more chances to see their favourites in action, starting this evening (May 18).

By Steve Bone
Published 18th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Tonight (Thursday, May 18) the figure-of-eight track hosts in second evening meeting of the year – following on from the first last Wednesday.

The gates open shortly before 3pm and there’s a card of seven races, including the Class 3 Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advanced ticket prices start from £16 but you can pay on the gate.

Most Popular
Jump racing action at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive BennettJump racing action at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett
Jump racing action at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett

There were 93 entries for racing ahead of final declarations, with the first race off at 4.50pm and the last at 8.15pm.

On Sunday week, May 28, it’s time for the Big Family Fun Day.

As always, under-18s go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Goodwood Magnolia Cup line-up revealed for 2023 renewal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day is centred on seven jump races and free entertainment including a funfair, inflatables and pony rides.

Adult general admission tickets start from £16 but there’s also a family bundle Ice cream package for £28, which includes two adult grandstand admission, two child admission and two ice creams. Limited numbers are available on this offer.

Present on the day will be the RNLI, who will be bringing a boat and mascot with them to raise their profile.

Locally based charity Dementia Support will also be there.

The restaurant is also open on the day where race-goers can tuck into a three-course meal and get views of the racing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gates open at 11.35am with the first race at 1.35pm (subject to change).

After the Big Family Fun Day, there’s just one more Fontwell meeting left before their summer break.

That comes in the form of evening racing on Friday, June 16.

A two-month break follows before the course’s 2023-24 programme begins with Ladies’ Night on Thursday, August 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still to come later in the year are two meetings in September, including another fun day, three in October, incorporating the two-day beer and cider festival, two in November, including Southern National race day, and two in December, culminating with Boxing Day racing. Tickets are available at fontwellpark.co.uk

Related topics:RNLIDementia SupportGoodwoodTickets