Fontwell Park winner has Trevor in tears after his 16-month stay in hospital

There were emotional scenes at Fontwell Park after victory for a horse bought by an owner while he spent more than a year in hospital recovering from a serious illness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soigneux Bell won the Best Of British Events Juvenile Hurdle at Tuesday’s fixture – and it was just the tonic for Trevor Jacobs.

The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old, ridden by Caoilin Quinn, won by 11 lengths to notch a first win for Jacobs, who spent almost a year in intensive care after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a very rare condition which affects the nervous system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacobs, from Havant, was placed in an induced coma and spent a total of 16 months at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. And on Tuesday he was unable to hold back the tears after he watched his runner strike at 5/1 at Fontwell.

Trevor Jacobs and other connextions of Soigneux Bell in the winner's enclosure at Fontwell after the horse's victory | Picture: Clive Bennett

Jacobs, who runs a construction business and is also part-owner of Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite, told Sky Sports Racing: "I've been crying my eyes out. I've had lots of horses but I've been in hospital for 16 months and lying in bed thinking ‘I'm going to buy another one’ and I bought this fella.

"I've finally seen him and he's run fantastically. It's great to be here, it's an achievement.

"My family are here too and I just wish I could have brought the nurses who have looked after me all this time. They've been fantastic, the whole NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until you're in it you don't realise how good it is, but it's like a second home now after that long."