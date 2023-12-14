Fontwell Park winner has Trevor in tears after his 16-month stay in hospital
Soigneux Bell won the Best Of British Events Juvenile Hurdle at Tuesday’s fixture – and it was just the tonic for Trevor Jacobs.
The Gary Moore-trained three-year-old, ridden by Caoilin Quinn, won by 11 lengths to notch a first win for Jacobs, who spent almost a year in intensive care after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a very rare condition which affects the nervous system.
Jacobs, from Havant, was placed in an induced coma and spent a total of 16 months at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. And on Tuesday he was unable to hold back the tears after he watched his runner strike at 5/1 at Fontwell.
Jacobs, who runs a construction business and is also part-owner of Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite, told Sky Sports Racing: "I've been crying my eyes out. I've had lots of horses but I've been in hospital for 16 months and lying in bed thinking ‘I'm going to buy another one’ and I bought this fella.
"I've finally seen him and he's run fantastically. It's great to be here, it's an achievement.
"My family are here too and I just wish I could have brought the nurses who have looked after me all this time. They've been fantastic, the whole NHS.
"Until you're in it you don't realise how good it is, but it's like a second home now after that long."
Tuesday’s meeting, which went ahead after fears it would be washed out, was Fontwell’s last before their biggest fixture of the year on Boxing Day.