Fontwell Park's richest race looks like being a cracker

The much-loved National Spirit Hurdle – sponsored this year by Sky Sports Racing – is off at 2.50pm and has attracted seven quality entrants.

Last year’s winner Brewin’upastorm is among horses in the frame - recall last year's race here with our picture special.

The Grade 2 contest – worth £51,255 to winning connections – is one of seven races on a programme that gets under way at 1.50pm.

Brewin'upastorm wins last year's Spirit Hurdle / Picture: Darren Cool Images

Clerk of the course Philip Hide, who with his grounds team have been busy this week repairing minor damage around the site caused by Storm Eunice, said: “The first race, over the bigger fences, celebrates one of the industry’s finest, the much-missed Findon maestro Josh Gifford.

“The National Spirit gets under way at 2:50. Royal Equestrian Bedding are sponsoring for the first time.

“We have seven entries and would be expecting around five to line up, but what we lack numerically we make up for in quality.

“Last year’s winner Brewin’upastorm will take all the beating again on the back of his recent Lingfield Winter Millions form – although Darver Star heads over from Gavin Cromwell’s stable in Ireland for the rematch.

“Paul Nicholls’ Monmiral has had this race as a target for a while.

“Triumph Hurdle third and Grade 1 winner Allmankind is jocked up, reverting to the smaller obstacles having proved top class over fences.

“Botox Has represents local trainer Gary Moore, who continues to enjoy a red-hot streak at present.

“With the forecast for a fine day on Sunday the hope is that we will see a good turnout of around 2000, especially in the Centre Course, which offers the opportunity for some close-up action for the younger generation to soak up.

“As always, under-18s go free.”

Advance tickets are available for the Grandstand and Paddock (£25) and Premier (£31). General parking is free although Centre Course parking is £7 per car.