Summer jumping is back at Fontwell Racecourse on Tuesday evening with a six-race card made up of four hurdle races and two chases.

Kicking off proceedings is a novices’ hurdle run over two miles and three furlongs (6.20). Jamie Snowden’s yard is in very good form at present, and his mare She Is For Me Boys looks to have plenty of promise having won over two and a quarter miles last time out by 14 lengths. She’ll have no issues up in trip and has the best form on show here. Gold Link might be the one to chase her home.

A handicap chase follows over two and a half miles (6.50). Despite a small field of six, this looks a competitive race. Jack Sparrow Grey seeks a new-season course and distance hat-trick having won twice here in May and, although he has risen a hefty 11 pounds in the handicap since last time, is given five pounds back by his conditional rider.

Chris Gordon’s Summer In Milan has placed second on his last couple of starts and should be able to keep up that level of form and looks better positioned in the handicap. Wind surgery appeared to do the trick for Ryder’s Rock last time, who hasn’t been very harshly penalised for that performance and may well win again for Joe Tizzard, whose yard is going particularly well.

Race three is a two and a quarter mile handicap hurdle (7.20). 10-year-old Bread And Butter is back down to his last winning mark and looks to be of interest despite a poor showing over fences last time. The in-form Neil Mulholland’s Man Of The Sea is probably a more likely candidate, however, having dipped a pound in the weights since a good performance over course and distance last time.

Next is handicap chase run over three and a quarter miles (7.50). Of the five runners, Paul Nicholls’ Onethreefivenotout and Joe Tizzard’s Belgarum are both last-start winners. Due to the former trainer’s last three runners all coming home victorious, his offering here cannot be ignored. Seamus Mullins’ Morfee looks to be the main danger, but unlikely to get past the Nicholls horse.

Our penultimate race is a handicap hurdle run over two miles and three furlongs (8.20). This contest is lacking in some depth, and James Owen’s Market House is the only contender sporting good recent form.

He stays on the same mark as his last performance when second by just a head at Market Rasen over a slightly shorter trip, and has the benefit of Sean Bowen in the saddle, who is riding winners for fun at this stage of the season. Banny Hill Lass in first-time cheekpieces might be second best.

The finale is a two and three quarter mile handicap hurdle (8.50) and looks the most competitive race on the card, so will be worth the wait. Evan Williams’ yard is going well, so his Coup De Gold looks to have a good chance here, especially when given seven pounds by his conditional rider. The Toby Lawes-trained Trevor’s Lad is a nice, consistent sort who looks likely to pick up a place.

Fontwell selections - Tuesday

6.20 - She Is For Me Boys

6.50 - Ryder’s Rock

7.20 - Man Of The Sea

7.50 - Onethreefivenotout

8.20 - Market House

8.50 - Coup De Gold