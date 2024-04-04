Fontwell’s Friday action: preview and selections
and live on Freeview channel 276
The action gets under way at 1:40pm, with a Class 5 Handicap Hurdle set to include eight runners. The leading contender is expected to be Pipers Cross, who won at Huntingdon over a similar trip last month on heavy ground, which is what is expected on Friday despite improving weather conditions.
Next up, at 2:10 is a Class 4 Mares Handicap Chase, comprising just three runners and a clear front-runner for the £4,700 prize money, in the form of odds-on favourite Dicey Rielly. In the next race at 2:40, Yalla Habibi is expected to go off as favourite under Harry Cobden’s charge; but will be keenly challenged by Light Em Up Nigel, who has been runner-up on five most recent hurdles outings.
A third Handicap of the day takes place at 3:10, with a 2m 3½f Class 5 Chase where Joe Cotton is the leading contender, with 12yo veteran Touch Tight likely to enter the conversation. Following this, at 3:45, Johnny Jump Up is another likely odds-on favourite in a Class 4 Novices’ Hurdle following victory here over a similar trip in January.
The final race of the day is a wide-open contest, with three horses all likely to make the running in a seven-horse field. Ruler Legend will likely be the favourite, but will be closely followed by both Our Pink Lady and Double Click in the betting markets.
Selections - Betway:
1:40 - Pipers Cross - 7/2
2:10 - Dicey Rielly - 10/11
2:40 - Yalla Habibi - 4/6
3:10 - Joe Cotton - 6/4
3:45 - Johnny Jump Up
4:10 - Double Click - 5/1
--
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.