Frank Warren issues bold Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua mega fight claim ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he retired from boxing after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren has said the reported £200 million ‘Mega Fight’ could still happen even if Joshua fails to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Speaking at the British Boxing Writers’ Club lunch in Soho on Tuesday, in honour of his recent 70th birthday, Hall of Fame promoter Warren stated, “Even if Joshua were to fail in winning back the belts from Usyk, I still think the public demand for a Fury/AJ fight would be irresistible for both fighters.”

Fury, fresh from his emphatic sixth round knockout win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April in front of 95,000 spectators, had publicly retired but had also later quipped about being prepared to reverse his decision for half a billion pounds.

Warren naturally respects his fighters’ wishes but had a note of caution regarding talk of the Gypsy King walking away from the sport.

“I respect what Tyson wants to do, Tyson’s Tyson, however I don’t want him quitting now, getting bored and then coming back in three years time.

He’s arguably at his peak now and in my opinion head and shoulders above everyone else at the moment. So it makes sense to fight the winner of Usyk or Joshua in a unification fight, but if that’s not AJ, then have both fights one after the other.”

As for Joshua’s chances in the desert next month, Warren is concise in his opinion. “He’s clearly got to knock him out, he won’t outpoint Usyk, and there has to be a question mark over what the first fight at Spurs did to him mentally, his corner were ready to throw the towel in during that last round.”

Warren, who famously co-promoted the second Nigel Benn/Chris Eubank fight at Old Trafford in October 1993 with Don King and Barry Hearn, doesn’t rule out the prospect of working with Hearn’s son Eddie despite never having met the current Matchroom CEO in order for a Fury/AJ contest to happen.