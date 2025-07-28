Frankie Dettori: I sent cheeky message asking to ride Field Of Gold at Glorious Goodwood

Frankie Dettori was so often the saddle star of Glorious Goodwood – and his love for the festival remains undimmed even now he is no longer riding in it.

Dettori’s exclusive Stake.com July blog includes his banker of the week at Glorious Goodwood, a line on just how much he loves the meeting and the one horse he cheekily messaged about riding at the Festival this week

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is on the horizon - how much did that meeting mean to you?

I had my first UK winner at Goodwood, so I love the place. But it is a very tricky track. It has the most beautiful setting you will find on any racecourse though. In the middle of the summer especially.

As a jockey, you can leave there either loving it or hating it. It can be very harsh.

Sometimes, everything will go wrong for the week, and other years everything will go right and you’ll get the gaps when you need them. It’s one of those tracks where you have to really improvise, but you need luck too.

You won the Goodwood Cup twice on Stradivarius in back-to-back years - how special a horse was he?

He was a super horse. I loved him. And he loved Goodwood. Four Goodwood Cups is amazing.

There’s something more special for me about the Sussex Stakes, though, because my dad won it a couple of times in the 70s.

The Goodwood Cup and Sussex Stakes are the big races of the week - how do you see those races panning out? Are the stars of the show going to be Illinois and Field Of Gold or can someone spring a surprise in this year’s renewal?

I’ll be honest, I did cheekily send John Gosden a little message saying I might be interested in Field Of Gold!

He is probably one of the top rated three-year-olds in the world at the moment so I thought that, if I’m going to try and make a comeback, then he is the right horse. I think he’s the revelation of the year. What he did at Ascot was super impressive.

Going forward to the Goodwood Cup, after Illinois was second in the Gold Cup, looking like he didn’t stay the extra quarter mile, I think he is a short priced favourite and he deserves to be. He’d be very hard to turn over.

There was much speculation over who rides Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes but now that William Buick has been confirmed, is he a good booking in your view?

They have William there in Newmarket, so it wouldn’t make sense to fly me all the way over to ride him! William is a great jockey, he’s riding the crest of the wave at the moment, and he deserves to be there.

Godolphin have roared back to some form in recent weeks - is their investment in the sport crucial to the future of it even more now than ever?

Coolmore and Godolphin have reshaped racing over the last 40 years. They invest in stallions and mares, and we should give them a round of applause because they’re producing great champions. They’ve invested so much in the thoroughbred, and their legacies should be continued.

What is your best bet for Glorious Goodwood?

Field Of Gold is the banker, even if I won't be riding him!