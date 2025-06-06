Free girls' summer rugby sessions are on offer Hastings & Bexhill RFC

Looking for an exciting and fun way to spend your summer evenings? Try girls’ rugby at the home of Hastings & Bexhill RFC.

Join in every Wednesday night from now until July 16, from 6:30pm to 8pm, at H&B RFC, Parkstone Road, TN34 2PN.

These summer sessions are all about having fun while learning new skills and making new friends in a supportive environment where teamwork is at the heart of everything they do.

You’ll experience the enjoyment of the game, the respect for team-mates and coaches, and the sportsmanship that makes rugby such a unique and rewarding sport. These values are at the core of the club and help build discipline both on and off the pitch.

Rugby helps build confidence, encourages Teamwork, and develops resilience and it’s a fantastic way to stay active. Whether you want to challenge yourself or simply have a go, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved.

Details: Every Wednesday until July 16, 6:30pm – 8:00pm, ages 6 – 17 years.

At H&B RFC, Parkstone Road, TN34 2PN

It’s free so, grab your trainers, bring a friend and join in a summer of rugby fun. They can’t wait to see you on the pitch.