Free Rugby Fun Days for minis at H&B RFC!

By Victoria Collins
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 13:31 BST

Hastings & Bexhill RFC is opening its doors to all children aged six to 12 for a series of free rugby fun days, perfect for kids who love to be active, try new things and meet new friends.

Join them on July 6 and August 3 from 11am to 1pm at H&B RFC, Parkstone Road, TN34 2PN.

These sessions are designed around fun, laughter and learning, with plenty of opportunities to meet the coaches and players and get a feel for the sport – no experience needed.

It’s all about having a go: running around, playing different sports and games and experiencing the values that make rugby so special – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship. Coaches are there to help every child, from absolute beginners to budding stars, feel welcome and included.

And it’s not just rugby… bring a picnic, kick back and enjoy a relaxed morning while the kids get stuck into non-contact touch rugby, tag games and lots of other activities. It’s a brilliant way to spend time as a family and get to know the club.

Details: July 6, August 3, 11am-1pm, ages 6 – 12 years. At H&B RFC, Parkstone Road, TN34 2PN – 100% free … so pack your trainers, bring your friends, and come and join insome rugby fun this summer. Everyone’s welcome.

