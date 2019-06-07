French Open agony for Johanna Konta as Marketa Vondrousova advances to final

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Johanna Konta of Great Britain reacts during her ladies singles semi-final match against Marketa Vondrousova of The Czech Republic during Day thirteen of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) SUS-190706-111011002
Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta will look back on missed opportunities as she suffered a painful loss to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals of the French Open.

Konta’s fine run at Roland Garros ended with a 7-5 7-6 (7-2) defeat by the unseeded 19-year-old as she missed out on becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since 1977.

Konta, 28, was the dominant force in the first set but paid a hefty price for missing three first-set points - on of which was an open volley at the net into an empty court which she lashed well wide.

Konta had led 5-3 in both sets but Vondrousova battled back to advance to the final, where she will face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

The British No 1 had never won a main-draw match at the Paris venue before this tournament.

She was bidding to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon 42 years ago.