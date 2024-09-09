Friendly proves difficult for Horsham Park bowlers
It was overcast but pleasant for the away game at East Grinstead. Park’s best rink, skipped by David Spurr, who with Angela Spurr and Beryl Noble started well and by 9 ends, the halfway tea, were ahead 3 shots, 8-5 but as often happens after a break, they didn’t do so well and by the 14th end they were behind 9-11.
In spite of getting a 2 on the penultimate end, they still lost by 3 shots, 11-14. Bryony Wood’s team of Ian Holmes and new bowler Farron Calver was ahead 1 shot, 7-6 on end 8 but on end 11, the Grinstead bowlers scored a 5 which put them 6 shots ahead and proved difficult to recover from; by the 18th and last end they were still behind 5 shots, 13-18.
Skip David Clifton with Lorena Daane and Sheila Howard had a difficult start and by teatime they were a long way down, 3-15, winning only 3 of the 9 ends by 1 shot.
Their recovery started after tea and they were able to win all bar 2 of the last 9 ends but their deficit was too difficult to recover from, and they finished 4 shots down, 13-17, a remarkable recovery
