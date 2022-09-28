Jess Breach is back in the England set-up after a long spell out injured

The former Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC junior, whose family live at Felpham, took time out from her preparations for linking up with the Red Roses squad to tell us how she was looking forward to representing England on rugby’s biggest stage.

Breach, whose club career has seen her switch from Harlequins to Saracens, said: “I have had several injuries over the last 18 months, it’s to be expected in a contact sport at this level but I have been unlucky.

"The two most serious were my right ankle in May 2021 which required surgery and extensive rehab over 16 weeks, then shortly after returning I sustained a fracture to my lower back in an England training session.

"The back injury was unusual and had an uncertain recovery period. However this gave me time to work on my mental strength.

“Although I was frightened by the injury it actually made me realise that professional rugby isn’t all there is to me and I will not be around (playing rugby) forever.

"I was able to concentrate on finishing my degree and starting planning for life after rugby. However I never thought about giving up if I was physically able to play.”

England have flown out to New Zealand for a tournament that starts for them against Fiji on October 8. Tussles with France and South Africa follow.

Breach said: “The squad is not just made up of the 32 selected to travel, it’s everyone who has contributed over the past two years. Within the squad there is a good mixture of experience and World Cup debutants, of which I’m one.

“My parent are going for the entire tournament and my brother, sister-in-law and baby nephew will be there for the final three weeks. Friends and other family members will watch in the UK… very early in the morning,if live!”

Breach said she was looking forward to her new adventure with Saracens, and many of her new team-mates were also in the England squad.