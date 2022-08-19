From Exmoor to the Thames: Mid Sussex athletes out for fine finishes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred Sykes travelled to Exmoor to take on the Exmoor Trail Running Ultra Challenge. This scenic yet tough route features part of the Exmoor National Park, described as a ‘truly exceptional area for trail running’. Fred finished in a time of 7:56:00.

Andrew Biggs also spent some time in the area, taking on the South West Coast 25km Challenge. The route takes runners from base camp next to Dunster Castle, along the South West Coastal Path to rest in the Exmoor National Park, before finishing back at Minehead. Andrew finished in 2:54:05 and came second overall.

Staying closer to home, Chris Maule took on the Battersea Park Chase the Sun 10k in 36:48.

Some of the Burgess Hill Runners who did the Highdown Hike

Last but not least it was time for another West Sussex Fun Run League race, the Highdown Hike. This time it was the turn of the Worthing Striders to host. Oliver Day was first up for BHR in 26:50. He was followed by a great tturnout of BHR members recording some good times.

They were: Chris Alden (27:48), Paul Prosser (28:02), Travis Golbey (28:52), Jamie Goodhead (29:06), Oliver Dewdney (29:22), Andrew Bishop (31:16), Andy Sayer (31:40), Annette Maynard (31:48), Stuart Condie (35:16), Sophie Abbott (38:15), Chris Page (38:44), John Palmer (38:48), Phil Latham (39:42), Sheryl Caldecourt (39:45), Hugh Stevenage (41:48), George Wotton (42:38), Ruth Day (47:46) and Eileen Adlam (58:31).

MID SUSSEX TRI CLUB

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club member Steve McMenamin competed in the 13km Thames Swim Marathon on Sunday.

Steve McMenamin at Thames Marathon Swim at Henley

This endurance race starts at Henley on Thames and finishes in Marlow.

The swim is split into four sections with swimmers required to exit the water at three locks – Hambleden, Hurley and Temple - where drinks and energy snacks are available.

Steve, pictured below, said: "I knew the distance was going to be tough but as a diabetic the nutrition was my big concern – however that went well.”

There were 800+ swimmers but Steve had clear water most of the way, although there was some queueing at the locks.