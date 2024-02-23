Xander Wagjiani | Contributed picture

It began modestly – at parkrun in 2017 – and has involved many challenges since.

The fleet-footed youngster from Horsham has risen rapidly through the ranks to clinch the coveted county title this season, shining in the county championships and the Sussex Cross Country League.

Dad Vinod Wagjiani said: “It was a simple parkrun where the seeds of his passion for running were sown. Since then, he has been an unstoppable force, facing each challenge head-on with unwavering resolve.”

Xander Wagjiani in action | Contributed picture

When Covid came along and forced lockdowns, Xander ploughed on, continuing his training at home, helped by fitness icon Joe Wicks’ online sessions.

His potential was first recognised at Broadbridge Heath by coach Dave Ingram. After Dave departed, Xander moved on to Crawley AC, where his talent shone through, earning him the athlete of the year award.

A pivotal moment was the opportunity to train at Battersea Park with the esteemed athlete Niclas Baker, further sharpening his skills and stoking his ambition. It was not just the races, but the fellowship of his peers and the unwavering support of his family that fuelled Xander's passion for running.

During the final race of the season just gone, while he was on track to achieve yet another victory, he was suddenly faced with struggling to breathe and feeling poorly,

Xander, in pole position halfway around the course, made the difficult decision to withdraw from the race.

His dad said: “This moment, though a setback, highlighted his wisdom and bravery. Knowing when to step back demonstrated a maturity beyond his years and an understanding of the essence of sport.

"Xander's story is a narrative that celebrates the indomitable spirit of a young athlete. His grace in triumph and tribulation serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring values that define a true champion: perseverance, humility, and the unceasing joy of the sport.”