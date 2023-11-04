From the South Downs to Buenos Aires, Chichester Runners are enjoying their races
and live on Freeview channel 276
Not having had proper training sessions for several weeks, Morton’s only thought was to enjoy the experience. However, after passing halfway in a respectable 1hr 33min he had a good spell from mile 16 and realised he could break three hours.
He crossed the line in 2.59.42, well inside the top 10 per cent of the field. With Ned Potter and Will Broom in America and Hong Kong respectively, the Chi vest has been seen far and wide.
Meanwhile the Highdown Hike, penultimate fixture of the West Sussex Fun Run League season, went ahead on Sunday despite deluges.
Cross country and trail runners are a hardy bunch and 250 took up the challenge over a tough downland course.
In tribute to team manager Peter Anderson’s powers of persuasion, 30 Chi Runners compled the course.
James Baker once again was too good for the rest of the field and had over 45 seconds to spare over the runner-up and nearly two minutes in front of third place.
With bonus points accounting for the majority of team totals, Baker’s maximum 10 was matched by Mikeey Kwoka in fifth and Josh Collins in 10th.
Natalie Haarer in fourth and Charlotte Reading in tenth each added 10 bonus points. Also in fine scoring form were Jim Garland in 27th, Grace Wills 13th woman, Elizabeth Robinson and Nadia Anderson as 21st and 22nd women and Tim Brown in 72nd.
Chichester’s 116 points beat league leaders Horsham Joggers into second. Chi sit second with this Sunday’s Gunpowder Trot at Horsham to come.
Other finishers: Dave Reading 78th, Stuart Loxton 79th, Matt de Lacy 81st, Paul Ford 86th, Peter Dunne 135th, Peter Sullivan 136th, Amanda Godfrey 138th (F35), Wim Amir 143rd, John Miles 145th, Paivi Leivo 155th (F45), Claudia Milburn 161st (F48), Tracy Lockyear 162nd (F49), Addrew Salter 163rd, Catherins Betts 170th (F52), Peter Anderson 172nd, Sue Baker 193rd, (F62), Jeremy Harrison 195th, Dawn Salter 217th (F83), Ian Stevens 224th, Wendy Whelan 243rd (F99).