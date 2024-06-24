Funnell makes history as successful Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting ends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The renowned Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting is over for another year – and we have a full round-up of who won what.

William Funnell became the first five-time winner of the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby at Hickstead today (Sunday 23 June), following a masterclass display of jumping with Dublon.

The Surrey-based showjumper had come close to beating the record 12 months ago when he produced clear rounds on both Dublon and Equine America Billy Diamo, only to miss out to David Simpson and Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve in a jump-off.

This year’s competition also ended up with a three-way jump-off after Funnell, William Whitaker (Flamboyant) and Brazil’s Carlos Ribas (Juan Van’t Arkelhof) all had a fence apiece for four faults, with no one jumping clear for the first time since 2014. Dublon had very nearly repeated his faultless round of last summer, only to knock the 1m rail on top of the Derby Bank – the smallest fence on the course.

Winner. Will Edwards (GBR) riding SHW Candies B in The Clipmyhorse.TV Derby Tankard (1.50m) at The 2024 Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, The All England Showground, Hickstead | Picture by Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves

First to go in the jump-off was Carlos, who completed the shortened jump-off round on 12 faults to leave the door open for the two Williams. Funnell came in next, and if the pressure of his record-breaking attempt was getting to him, he didn’t let it show in the slightest, producing a beautiful clear in 89.91sec.

The clear round laid down the gauntlet to Whitaker and Flamboyant, who already had two top 10 finishes in this class under their belts. They were up on the time, but when the middle of the Devil’s Dyke fell his hopes of a second Hickstead Derby title came to a halt. Funnell finally had that coveted fifth title, elevating him above four-time winners Eddie Macken, Harvey Smith, and John and Michael Whitaker.

There had been murmurs that a fifth win might lead to William retiring, as he has now scaled back his riding career to concentrate on his role as chef d’equipe for the UAE Olympic team. But if anything, today’s win has inspired him to keep going.

“Last year I thought if I’d won it, I’d have retired,” he admitted. “But today, with the enormity of the day, cantering into the ring, the challenge of the course, the Derby – it’s so special, and it’s why we do it. As a kid, this was something I dreamed of – and now, I’ve won it more times than Eddie Macken and Boomerang.”

Three riders shared the honours in Friday's Agria Derby Trial at Hickstead | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

As always, the Devil’s Dyke and the Bank caused a few problems for a lot of the Derby contenders – with the endlessly wet winter causing the turf on the Bank to cut up more than it has in decades – but the class ended in yet another classic battle. “These guys gave me a fight!” said William of his two jump-off rivals. “There’s always stories, and that’s what makes the Derby such a spectacle. We’re very lucky to have Al Shira’aa sponsor the show here. So many people wouldn’t come and watch a World Cup or a Global Champions Tour, but they’ll come and watch the thrills and spills of the Derby, and we need to make sure that we keep this in our sport going forward.”

The Bunn family – owners of the All England Jumping Course – had further reason to celebrate on the final day of the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, when Lucy Townley and the seven-year-old Billy Adorable clinched the win in the Doney Championship. “What a great success – I’m a winning owner-breeder,” joked Edward Bunn, who is both the horse’s owner and Lucy’s Dad.

Edward had purchased the mare from the Billy Stud Auction three years ago. “I convinced him to buy her, and she’s just been a joy,” said Lucy, who won the Walwyn Final at Windsor last month with another Billy Stud horse. "After winning that, I said my next big goal was to win the Doney.”

Lucy describes Billy Adorable as “really good looking, with a great attitude – really forward-thinking, and really careful, with a lovely technique. She's actually easier to ride in the jump off, because you can just allow her to go forward, and it’s the pace she wants to be at. She loves it; she’s amazing.”

Dublon gave WIlliam Funnell his record fifth win at Hickstead | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

The next fixture to take place at the All England Jumping Course is the five-star Agria Royal International Horse Show (23-28 July). Tickets are available here.

British rider Will Edwards won the feature class on Thursday at the meeting, the ClipMyHorse.TV Derby Tankard. Riding the 14-year-old mare SHW Candies B, Will produced a speedy round in the six-strong jump-off to finish more than 2sec quicker than Jessica Hewitt and Arbitrage.

“The mare has been amazing for so many years – she's come here for the last four years and been placed in so many classes, but to finally win one is fantastic,” said Shropshire-based Will. “It was a tough jump-off – but it’s always tough, when you’re at this level.”

Edwards piled praise on SHW Candies B following the victory. “She’s just an out-and-out athlete. She’s been amazing since day one. We’ve had her since a three-year-old and always, from day one, she’s wanted to win. She’s always gone well here and she’s naturally very competitive.”

Elliott Rowe won today's British Speed Derby at Hickstead (c) Boots and Hooves Photography

Earlier in the day, Guy Williams added another Hickstead victory to his collection, winning the Stoner Jewellers Vase with the 12-year-old mare Hanne Umonia. “I’ve had her a couple of weeks and she's been knocking on the door a little bit,” said Guy, who took over the ride from Germany’s Daniel Lahmann. “She jumped really well, and I’m very pleased with her.”

The pair topped a large class with 69 horses and riders, crossing the finishing in 58.88sec, with Nicole Lockhead Anderson and Mecoblue PS second with 59.15sec.

Show producer Helen Baker took the Hack championship at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting with the seven-year-old Boston Black Tie.

Having headed the large Hack class, Helen brought the horse forward for his first appearance in Hickstead’s famous International Arena. “He gave me a great ride – I just sort of sat there and let him take me around. He loves performing and he loves being centre of attention,” said Helen.

The West Sussex-based show producer was making a rare appearance at this fixture, as she normally has another event in her diary this week. “I'm normally at Glastonbury Festival, but it's next week so doesn’t clash, so that's why I'm here,” she explained.

Boston Black Tie has picked up some impressive accolades in his showing career so far, including winning the hack championship at Royal Windsor in 2022. Asked what makes him special, Helen says: “His trot, and his passion for the show ring – he just loves it.”

Helen Baker and Boston Black Tie | Picture: Helen Cruden

Last year’s Agria Derby Trial winners Robert Whitaker and Carlos Ribas once again shared the honours in the class – and they were joined by 2022 winner William Funnell in a three-way split for first place.

Theirs were the only clear rounds of the 26 starters, but the three riders all decided to split the honours in order to save their horses for Sunday’s Al Shira’aa Derby. The Agria Derby Trial is a World Ranking class, with 19 jumping efforts comprising a mix of complex lines and some of the traditional fences that horses will face in the Derby itself.

“This class is built ideally for the horses to get in the ring and get used to the natural fences,” said Brazil’s Carlos Ribas, whose win came courtesy of the 15-year-old Juan Van’t Arkelhof. “It gives them confidence, despite it being a 1.60m class so the fences are very big. I was really pleased with my round,” he added.

Robert Whitaker was riding the same horse that he won on 12 months ago, Evert. Having now claimed back-to-back Agria Derby Trial victories, Robert now has his sights set on winning the Al Shira’aa Derby for the first time.

“The Derby is more about power jumping than speed jumping, so we want to keep the horses fresh so they have a good chance,” explained Robert, who is based close to the showground in West Sussex. “I was really happy with my horse – he jumped fantastic. I’ve never jumped him in the Derby before, but I think he can do it. He’s jumped Grands Prix, and he’s very brave. He’s jumped the King George before and he likes this ring, so I think he’s ready for Sunday.”

For William Funnell, it was the ideal preparation for his record-breaking attempt on Sunday, when he will bid to become the first rider to lift the Boomerang Trophy five times. He jumped an impressive clear on last year’s Al Shira’aa Derby runner-up Dublon.

“This was my first show with this horse this time last year, and he jumped a decent enough round in the Trial and went clear in the Derby. I know him a bit better now and he feels much fresher. I’ll definitely settle for another clear on Sunday!” he said. “I’ve probably only got a few more Derbies left in me, so I put pressure on myself – I’ve more or less kept this horse to try to have another bash this year. I haven’t had as much time for riding because I’m the chef d’equipe for the UAE team for the Paris Olympics."

In fourth place was Ellen Whitaker and her Derby hopeful Demi Luovo, fifth was France’s Emeric George (Dune Du Ru) and in sixth was Guy Williams and Mr Blue Sky UK, all with one fence down.

A huge class came forward for the Plumpton Racecourse Derby Two Phase for the Tom Hudson Trophy, with 64 horses and riders competing for honours.

Prolific Hickstead winner - and speed queen - Nicole Lockhead Anderson produced the fastest time of all with Mecoblue PS, crossing the finish in 33.03sec. In runner-up spot was Sally Goding and Spring Willow (with a time of 33.81sec).

A new name was added to the Liz Dudden Memorial Trophy today at Hickstead, when Elliott Rowe landed the British Speed Derby with the 11-year-old stallion Hyperion VP Wisbecq.

Drawn 19th out of 26, Elliott scorched round the course with just one fence down, to finish on a total of 100.97sec, taking over the lead from Jessica Hewitt and Hot Bluebird (eventual third). Last to go was the three-time champion Harriet Biddick and Silver Lift, who were aiming to not only set new records with a fourth win but also to redress last year’s viral mishap when a broken bridle led them to retire.

But having both parts of the Road Jump (fence six) down added an expensive 8sec to their time. Although Harriet and the 19-year-old picked up in speed and confidence as their round progressed, with no further fences down, the ended up on a time of 103.12sec to finish second.

“I’m absolutely buzzing – the jumps were coming at me quite fast, but he was brilliant,” said the Uckfield-based rider. “It’s my second time jumping the Speed Derby; last year, Ryan Lockwood rode the horse for me because I had a broken collarbone. So today, I didn’t have to watch from the stands.

“I’ve always had a plan about if I won something like this, and what I’d say afterwards – but I’ve got to say, it’s a bit better in real life! It’s a dream come true, to join all these riders to have won the Speed Derby,” he added. “I’ve had him about three years now. He’s a cool little guy.”

Last year’s winner Ella Dalton – who was unable to defend her title after a fall from an earlier ride – had credited Elliott as a trainer for being instrumental to her success. “It was good training someone to win, but winning it myself is next level,” he added.

Although Harriet was disappointed by her two early fences, she hopes to return in 12 months’ time to get that record win. “I’m really proud of Silver Lift today. He had a slip in the Speedy Derby Qualifier on Thursday, so I was maybe a bit cautious early on today, and then I actually rode him a lot better by the end of the course. But he was just great, and he really enjoyed it again – at 19 years old, he came out bouncing. We’ll see how he feels for next year – he went round there so easily today so there’s no reason not to think about next year, as long as he feels as good.”

Earlier today, William Fletcher enjoyed his first Hickstead International Arena win, beating 56 rivals to take the honours in the Hickstead Master's Trophy with the 11-year-old grey mare Iwalinde.