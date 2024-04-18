Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opportunity to compete in the first-ever Nations Cup, starting in Compiegne, France and moving on to Zduchovice, Czech Republic, is a dream come true for Lottie and her family and supporters.

Remarkably, at the tender age of four, she expressed her aspirations to compete in the main ring of Hickstead, a dream she has not only pursued but has also achieved with remarkable success.

Despite originating from a non-equestrian background, Lottie's dedication to her craft has been nothing short of inspirational.

Lottie Adams is delighted by her national recognition | Picture: contributed

Utilising her love for horses as a form of therapy during academic struggles, Lottie, who lives near Hickstead, found solace and purpose in the equestrian world.

Over time, she cultivated a profound connection with her equine companion, Monty, and embarked on a journey of competitive riding with unmatched fervour.

Lottie's accomplishments speak volumes about her talent and determination.

Having clinched victory at Hickstead not once but twice last year – during prestigious events held in August and September – she has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the equestrian arena.

Her triumphs extend beyond Hickstead, encompassing notable achievements at events such as the West Sussex County and POYS, where her prowess in the saddle has consistently shone through.

Perhaps most impressively, Lottie's ascent to the GB Children on Horses Team underscores her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Despite her non-equestrian background, she has defied the odds, showcasing a level of horsemanship and talent that sets her apart from her peers.

Her inclusion among the select few invited for GB team selection is a testament to her remarkable journey and undeniable potential.

It is evident Lottie possesses natural talent, determination, and passion that defines true champions.