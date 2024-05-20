Gentle breeze and blue skies for Early Summer Series at sailing club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racing continued in the Early Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonard’s Sailing Club. Winds were a gentle force two from the north east, veering south westerly by the final race.

Two Buzz dinghies competed in the General Handicap Fleet. Philip Blurton and Peter Sharrod (Buzz) had the best start in both their fleet races and were first to the windward mark on each occasion. However, Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz) were always on their tail and pulled ahead on the spinnaker legs to claim two wins.

In the Laser Fleet, Said Toubi was first across the finish line but a port/starboard rule infringement saw the top points go to Chris Bennett.

In the second race, Toubi sailed without error, finishing four minutes ahead of Bennett in second and John Wiseman in third. Toubi’s win pushed him up to second in the series, one point behind the leader, Hugh Ashford.

Richard and Sue Morley racing in front of the Royal Victoria Hotel.

The final race of the day pitted boats of diffent classes against each other on handicaps. The wind was now from the south west and sailors were surprised that the course direction had not been altered to allow a start into wind. Instead, spectators enjoyed the spectacle of a downwind race start with the spinnakers flying on both Buzz dinghies.